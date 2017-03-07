The Cleveland Cavaliers were ready to make their final push to defending their NBA title when they signed Andrew Bogut.

No one could have guessed the big man out of Australia would break his leg within the first minute of his Cavaliers career, though.

The Cavaliers added Bogut along with Deron Williams following the NBA trade deadline, digging through the waiver wire to add some extra firepower to their roster. What should the defending champions do now that Bogut is done for the season? Here are a few ideas.

Add another big man

The Cavaliers could try to replace Bogut, who was the best available waiver-wire center when they swooped him up, with another frontcourt player waiting to be claimed. The list of viable candidates isn't incredibly long, but it's a valid option to shore up their depth.

Perhaps they could put a call into longtime Cavalier and good friend of LeBron James Anderson Varejao, who was cut by the Warriors in February. He's a beloved figure in Cleveland, is a tested NBA veteran and should only help team chemistry grow.

If Cleveland wanted to go out of the box and really roll the dice, though, former Milwaukee Bucks big man Larry Sanders might be their best option. He was a defensive demon before he abruptly put his NBA career on hold, and reports indicate he's interested in making a return to the league.

Sanders, at 28 years old, might be able to hang in the NBA moreso than Varejao, who struggled in Golden State.

Rounding out some of the big men they could on-board is Jared Sullinger, who's had injury issues sidetrack his career. It's a risky bet, especially if he's out of shape which has been an issue dating back to his Ohio State days.

Sullinger wouldn't fill in as a true big man, but he could still give the Cavaliers production as a power forward or potentially small-ball center.

The options here aren't fantastic, and they could also look to the D-League top find a diamond in the rough that could fill out the end of their center depth.

Go with the best player available

With a free roster spot and Bogut out of the picture, Cleveland now can consider all of their options. They've done a good job filling in the gaps through the year by adding players like Kyle Korver and Williams, and it never hurts to add the best player available in this situation.

Much like teams do deep in the NBA Draft, going with the best player available, regardless of position, might be the best move for Cleveland.

Their options open up a bit more, with players like Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Dorell Wright and Josh Maggette are names that immediately jump out, though how much an impact any of them can make is a big question mark.

At this point in the season it's hard to find players that can move the needle, especially now that playoff contenders took the pick of the litter once the first wave of players clear waivers following the trade deadline.

Out of the bunch, Antetokounmpo might be the most interesting player available in the non-big-man category, but he's more of a development project than immediate helper. Sanders remains as the the best cross between roster needs and potential impact.

Do nothing and continue on their path

The greatest luxury the Cavaliers have in their current position? They can do absolutely nothing and still win the NBA title. Bogut was more of the cherry-on-top of their sundae than the ice cream, and they clearly have the talent to continue on without him.

The best player and fit available for Cleveland might be Sanders, but it's a risky proposition to bring in a player who has had locker room issues and felt the need to stop playing basketball to re-focus his life.

Sometimes the best move is the one you don't make, and Cleveland doesn't need to do anything drastic. Their plan to add Bogut backfired in a way they could have never projected, and sometimes you just have to take an "L" and move on.

