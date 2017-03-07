Seth Curry is starting to emerge out of his brother's gigantic shadow, and the Dallas Mavericks are sitting pretty because of it.

The Mavericks find themselves in the heat of a tight playoff race for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, and it's in no small part thanks to Curry playing well above the team's expectations.

Shockingly, Seth has been playing so well since the All-Star break that, when compared to Stephen Curry, he looks like the better player. The stats, courtesy of ESPN, are shocking.

Steph's been in a bit of a slump, sure, but no one could have ever seen Seth looking like the better player over any stretch happening. It has, and here's the proof:

That's wild, and kudos to the Curry family for producing some serious NBA talent. Whether Seth can maintain this level of production remains the big question, but there's no doubt Steph should only improve from a slow return to hoops.

Dallas signed Curry to a two-year deal worth $6 million dollars and are clearly getting some bang for their buck. Curry's play has the Mavericks just 2.5 games out of the final playoff slot with plenty of time to catch the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers.

Curry's scored at least 20 points in four games in a row for Dallas, making 3.3 out of his 6.3 three-point attempts per game since the All-Star break. That's some spicy shooting even Steph has to appreciate.

The Mavericks were considered a lottery-bound team after the highlight of their summer was adding Harrison Barnes into the mix. They started the season winning just two of their 15 games.

Dallas has won four of their six games since the All-Star break, suddenly in position to make a serious run at the playoffs. Dirk Nowitzki missed a huge chunk of games to start the season, but with him back on the court consistently the Mavericks are playing much better.

Toss in the addition of Nerlens Noel in a great value trade for Dallas, and that's the makings of a remarkable turnaround from a very bleak start to the year.

If Seth Curry can maintain even close to the kind of production he's giving the Mavericks they have a serious chance at pushing into the postseason picture.

Imagining a playoff series with both Curry brothers is a fascinating thought and would make for some great television, even if the Golden State Warriors roll right through them.