Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Seth and Stephen Curry.

Seth Curry playing better than Steph has given the Mavericks playoff hope

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Seth Curry is starting to emerge out of his brother's gigantic shadow, and the Dallas Mavericks are sitting pretty because of it. 

The Mavericks find themselves in the heat of a tight playoff race for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, and it's in no small part thanks to Curry playing well above the team's expectations. 

Shockingly, Seth has been playing so well since the All-Star break that, when compared to Stephen Curry, he looks like the better player. The stats, courtesy of ESPN, are shocking.

Steph's been in a bit of a slump, sure, but no one could have ever seen Seth looking like the better player over any stretch happening. It has, and here's the proof:

That's wild, and kudos to the Curry family for producing some serious NBA talent. Whether Seth can maintain this level of production remains the big question, but there's no doubt Steph should only improve from a slow return to hoops. 

Dallas signed Curry to a two-year deal worth $6 million dollars and are clearly getting some bang for their buck. Curry's play has the Mavericks just 2.5 games out of the final playoff slot with plenty of time to catch the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers.

Curry's scored at least 20 points in four games in a row for Dallas, making 3.3 out of his 6.3 three-point attempts per game since the All-Star break. That's some spicy shooting even Steph has to appreciate. 

The Mavericks were considered a lottery-bound team after the highlight of their summer was adding Harrison Barnes into the mix. They started the season winning just two of their 15 games. 

Dallas has won four of their six games since the All-Star break, suddenly in position to make a serious run at the playoffs. Dirk Nowitzki missed a huge chunk of games to start the season, but with him back on the court consistently the Mavericks are playing much better.

Toss in the addition of Nerlens Noel in a great value trade for Dallas, and that's the makings of a remarkable turnaround from a very bleak start to the year. 

If Seth Curry can maintain even close to the kind of production he's giving the Mavericks they have a serious chance at pushing into the postseason picture.

Imagining a playoff series with both Curry brothers is a fascinating thought and would make for some great television, even if the Golden State Warriors roll right through them. 

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Dirk Nowitzki
Dallas Mavericks
Southwest Division
Stephen Curry

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: Goldberg did something very weird during Brock Lesnar F-5

Watch: Goldberg did something very weird during Brock Lesnar F-5

Watch: The subtle way Triple H trolled CM Punk during RAW - most fans missed it

Watch: The subtle way Triple H trolled CM Punk during RAW - most fans missed it

Video: Twitter noticed Lewandowski do something very odd during his penalty

Video: Twitter noticed Lewandowski do something very odd during his penalty

Watch: Arsenal fans are furious with what Sanchez did on the bench

Watch: Arsenal fans are furious with what Sanchez did on the bench

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

The huge WWE star who was originally told he may never leave NXT

The huge WWE star who was originally told he may never leave NXT

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again