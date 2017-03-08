In partnership with the NFL in the UK

  • NFL Game Pass

NFL

AP.

Two playoff teams emerge as potential suitors for Adrian Peterson

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After the Minnesota Vikings decided against retaining Adrian Peterson and paying him the hefty $18 million that would have been due to him, the immediate question was an obvious one. Where will one of the greatest running backs in history wind up playing during the 2017 season and beyond?

Well, after the rumors have linked him from the Dallas Cowboys to a wide range of other teams, it seems that there are now two potential suitors who have emerged from the bunch. And both teams are situations where the seven-time Pro Bowler could not only be a factor but could potentially wind up thriving.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, it was Peterson's father who actually broke the news, stating that the veteran has interest in the New England Patriots, but two Super Bowl contenders have legitimate interesting him.

Article continues below

Not only are the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders interesting suitors, but both could be teams where Peterson could seriously make a push for a Super Bowl. While Peterson could wind up splitting some carries with the likes of Thomas Rawls or C.J. Prosise in Seattle, that may not be the worst thing for a player who has missed 28 games over the past three seasons.

As for the Raiders, former starting running back Latavius Murray is going to test free agency, so Peterson could step in there and be an instant impact player. For Peterson, this may actually be the more appealing option, as he'd receive the bulk of the work right out of the gate. Either way, though, both teams are going to give him an opportunity to win right away, and there's little question that he'd receive plenty of work in both places.

Now, for the Patriots, who would be the really intriguing option. This would give quarterback Tom Brady the best running back option he's ever had in his career. With LeGarrette Blount looking likely to test free agency, there's a real reason to believe that this could wind up being a potential landing spot for Peterson. It's unknown the level of interest that the Patriots have in him, but if the price was right, it's hard to imagine Bill Belichick and company not at least considering adding him.

This is going to be one of the most interesting names to watch over the next few weeks, but there's a good chance that Peterson won't remain on the market for very long, for good reason.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: Goldberg did something very weird during Brock Lesnar F-5

Watch: Goldberg did something very weird during Brock Lesnar F-5

Watch: The subtle way Triple H trolled CM Punk during RAW - most fans missed it

Watch: The subtle way Triple H trolled CM Punk during RAW - most fans missed it

Watch: Arsenal fans are furious with what Sanchez did on the bench

Watch: Arsenal fans are furious with what Sanchez did on the bench

Video: Twitter noticed Lewandowski do something very odd during his penalty

Video: Twitter noticed Lewandowski do something very odd during his penalty

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Oakland Raiders
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Draft
NFL
Seattle Seahawks
New England Patriots

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: Goldberg did something very weird during Brock Lesnar F-5

Watch: Goldberg did something very weird during Brock Lesnar F-5

Watch: The subtle way Triple H trolled CM Punk during RAW - most fans missed it

Watch: The subtle way Triple H trolled CM Punk during RAW - most fans missed it

Watch: Arsenal fans are furious with what Sanchez did on the bench

Watch: Arsenal fans are furious with what Sanchez did on the bench

Video: Twitter noticed Lewandowski do something very odd during his penalty

Video: Twitter noticed Lewandowski do something very odd during his penalty

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

The huge WWE star who was originally told he may never leave NXT

The huge WWE star who was originally told he may never leave NXT

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again