After the Minnesota Vikings decided against retaining Adrian Peterson and paying him the hefty $18 million that would have been due to him, the immediate question was an obvious one. Where will one of the greatest running backs in history wind up playing during the 2017 season and beyond?

Well, after the rumors have linked him from the Dallas Cowboys to a wide range of other teams, it seems that there are now two potential suitors who have emerged from the bunch. And both teams are situations where the seven-time Pro Bowler could not only be a factor but could potentially wind up thriving.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, it was Peterson's father who actually broke the news, stating that the veteran has interest in the New England Patriots, but two Super Bowl contenders have legitimate interesting him.

Not only are the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders interesting suitors, but both could be teams where Peterson could seriously make a push for a Super Bowl. While Peterson could wind up splitting some carries with the likes of Thomas Rawls or C.J. Prosise in Seattle, that may not be the worst thing for a player who has missed 28 games over the past three seasons.

As for the Raiders, former starting running back Latavius Murray is going to test free agency, so Peterson could step in there and be an instant impact player. For Peterson, this may actually be the more appealing option, as he'd receive the bulk of the work right out of the gate. Either way, though, both teams are going to give him an opportunity to win right away, and there's little question that he'd receive plenty of work in both places.

Now, for the Patriots, who would be the really intriguing option. This would give quarterback Tom Brady the best running back option he's ever had in his career. With LeGarrette Blount looking likely to test free agency, there's a real reason to believe that this could wind up being a potential landing spot for Peterson. It's unknown the level of interest that the Patriots have in him, but if the price was right, it's hard to imagine Bill Belichick and company not at least considering adding him.

This is going to be one of the most interesting names to watch over the next few weeks, but there's a good chance that Peterson won't remain on the market for very long, for good reason.

