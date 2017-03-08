Over the course of Dirk Nowitzki's 19-year NBA career, the Dallas Mavericks star has done nothing but score.

The German already has the most points of any foreign player and, on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, reached another impressive milestone.

In the second quarter, Dirk hit his patented fadeaway jumper and then hit a three shortly thereafter. With the basket, Nowitzki has now done something only five other players have ever done.

The basket, which can be seen below, gave the future Hall of Famer 30,000 career points and kicked off a huge celebration on the court:

Nowitzki was congratulated by teammates, coaches and owner Mark Cuban, among others who joined in the festivities.

The only other players to have 30,000 career NBA points are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain. Nowitzki still has a long way to go to catch Kareem, who finished his legendary career with a total of 38,387 points.

However, catching up to Wilt (31,419 points) and MJ (32,292) could be possible, especially if Nowitzki plays another year and continues shooting at a high level.

At age 38, Nowitzki is starting to slow down a little bit, as is evidenced by his 2016-17 numbers. While playing 26.4 minutes a night, he's averaging 13.6 points per game - the lowest mark since his rookie year (which, it should be noted, was all the way back in 1998).

When he does shoot, though, it's still finding the bottom of the net. He's shooting 41.7 percent from the floor and 36.2 percent from behind the three-point line.

On Tuesday night in Dallas, though, Nowitzki turned back the clock, exploding for 25 points in the first half as his Mavericks built up a 70-52 lead over the struggling Lakers. He hit nine of his 12 shot attempts and was an impressive 3-for-3 from behind the arc.

Nowitzki's first-half total of 25 points almost matched his season-high point total (26 against the Minnesota Timberwolves back in January). With a full half yet to play on Tuesday night, it's a safe bet that he'll set a new season high for points before the night is over.

Heading into Tuesday night's contest, the Mavs had won four of their last five games and were only 2.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The 30,000-point club will like get a seventh member as soon as next year, as Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James had 28,316 points as of Tuesday night. He'll add to that total during the stretch run this season and will be in a position to join Nowitzki as the 2017-18 season gets underway next fall.