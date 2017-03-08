Official online NBA destination in the UK

Dirk Nowitzki.

Dirk Nowitzki makes history in Mavericks victory; Russell Westbrook explodes in Thunder loss

Lakers (19-45) 111, Mavericks (27-36) 122

Dirk Nowitzki became only the sixth player in NBA history to score 30,000 points in his career, exploding for 25 points in the Mavericks' victory. He also snagged 11 rebound for good measure. Seven Mavericks scored at least 10 points in the balanced effort. Jordan Clarkson and D'Angelo Russell each scored 22 for the Lakers in their eighth-straight loss.

Blazers (27-35) 126, Thunder (35-29) 121

Despite Russell Westbrook's franchise-record 58 points (to go with his nine assists), the Thunder couldn't get past Damian Lillard (22 points, eight assists) and the Trail Blazers. It was the fourth-straight loss for the struggling Thunder, who also couldn't stop Portland guard Allen Crabbe, who scored 23 points off the bench.

Wizards (38-24) 131, Suns (21-43) 127

Bojan Bogdanovic went a perfect 16-for-16 from the free-throw line and finished with 29 points to lead the Wizards to a thrilling high-scoring road win. Bradley Beal (27 points) and John Wall (25 points, 14 assists) also had big games for Washington. Eric Bledsoe had a game-high 30 points for the Suns in the loss.

