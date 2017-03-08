Arsenal must be sick of the sight of Bayern Munich.

After getting thrashed 5-1 at the Allianz Arena three weeks ago, the Gunners probably didn’t think it could get any worse.

But it could as they lost by the same scoreline in front of their own fans to crash out of the Champions League 10-2 on aggregate.

It means that the last three matches between Arsenal and Bayern have finished 5-1 in the German’s favour, after they beat them in the group stages last season. Ouch.

But it’s not just on the pitch that Bayern are destroying Arsenal.

Bayern’s social media team have trolled the north London club in numerous occasions this season.

Even before the draw was made, Bayern tweeted Arsenal “Should we just book our travel to London now?” after they could only finish second in their group.

Then, after Bayern demolished Arsenal 5-1 in the first-leg, they tweeted: “Same again next year?” in reference to beating Arsene Wenger’s side by the same score last season.

Then, after beating Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate, Bayern’s Twitter account was at it again.

Bayern's 10-2 tweet

At precisely 21:50, they tweeted: “What time is it? Yep, it's ten to!”

Twitter loved it

And Twitter was absolutely loving it. Check out some of the replies:

In truth, Bayern can consider themselves extremely fortunate to run out 5-1 winners at the Emirates.

Theo Walcott’s strike put the home side ahead and Arsenal had several other chances to extend their lead. However, when Laurent Koscielny gave away a penalty - and was duly shown a red card - the tie was over.

Robert Lewandowski converted the penalty, before goals from Arjen Robben, Douglas Costa and an Arturo Vidal brace completed the rout.

Arsenal will just be glad they don’t have to face Bayern again for at least another six months - possibly more if they don’t qualify for Champions League football next season.

However, that might not stop Bayern Munich from continuing to mock them on Twitter as it appears that’s their favourite pastime.

