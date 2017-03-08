It all went wrong for Arsene Wenger last night.

Theo Walcott's first-half goal had given Arsenal a glimmer of hope of overturning the 5-1 first leg deficit but an incredible collapse during the second 45 minutes saw Bayern Munich rip the hosts apart.

Laurent Koscielny's controversial sending off certainly tilted the scales even more in Bayern's favour but no Gunners fan will be pleased with the subsequent capitulation.

Article continues below

Another 5-1 defeat, another last-16 exit from the Champions League and another result that mounts the pressure on Arsene Wenger.

Alexis Sanchez's behaviour certainly wouldn't have made supporters feel any better either.

Article continues below

After an ineffectual display on the left wing, the Chilean was hooked off in the 72nd minute.

He was then caught trying to hide a smirk from the bench as his teammates toiled to a complete thrashing - not the smartest thing to do.

The man Sanchez was sat alongside, Petr Cech, didn't exactly cover himself in glory at the full-time whistle though too.

Once the Gunners were finally put out of their misery, Cech made his way onto the pitch to shake hands with the Bayern stars.

Arsenal's first choice goalkeeper in the Premier League was then spotted sharing a joke with his opposite number Manuel Neuer on the Emirates turf - skip to 0:12 in the video below.

What the pair were discussing is unclear but considering his side had just been hammered 5-1, you would have thought Cech might have shown a little bit more sensitivity.

That's what plenty of Arsenal fans thought anyway, while some Chelsea supporters speculated that Cech was reminding Neuer of the 2012 Champions League final. Here's the best reaction on Twitter.

It is examples of conduct like this that get the Gunners' loyal supporters so frustrated.

The lack of fight when the going gets tough, the lack of response after a shocking result and an unwillingness to adapt tactically is a cycle Arsenal fans are all too familiar with these days.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms