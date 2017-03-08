Sergio Ramos accused of stealing Lionel Messi's celebration vs Napoli

Real Madrid managed to overcome a tough tie with Napoli to secure their passage into the next round of the Champions League this week by recording another 3-1 win against the Italians.

Zinedine Zidane's men fell behind to another Dries Mertens goal in the first half, but managed to rally in the second half to claw back from behind and secure a 6-2 aggregate victory over the Serie A side.

The man who sparked Real's revival is starting to become a familiar name on the scoresheet this season and proved that he is a man for the big occasion.

Sergio Ramos' goals have been invaluable this term, and any success the side has will owe a big debt to his performances, as he once again showed he knows when to show up in the crunch.

Just over 10 minutes had passed in the second half before Ramos got his side back on track, and for the first time in his career he saw his goal tally for a single season move into double figures.

And while the 30-year-old has been soaking up the praise, there has been a degree of criticism thrown his way for one, albeit minor, specific reason.

It appears that after he found the net, he copied Lionel Messi's 'phone call' goal celebration from this weekend.

It seems a strange thing for people to get bent out of shape about considering the circumstances, but fans took to social media both during and after the game to lay into the defender for his antics.

However, Ramos was fully aware of the criticism being levelled at him, and even responded to it by claiming that he was the original inventor of the celebration.

"I made the gesture before Leo. I did it at the Camp Nou. It is a gesture for my son" he said.

Funny that, because we recall Messi doing that celebration for years!

It doesn't really matter, but it's funny how some players have a selective memory like that.

Barcelona will have their chance to overturn a big 4-0 deficit when they take on Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain tonight, though it seems unlikely that they'll be seeing Real Madrid in the next round.

