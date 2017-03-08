Sometimes in football, you just need to hold your hands up and admit the opposition are simply a better side.

You’d think that’s what Arsene Wenger would do after Bayern Munich beat his team 5-1 for the second time in three weeks and the third time in 16 months.

However, the Frenchman decided he would come out and praise his team after another humiliating night.

In fairness, Arsenal didn’t deserve to lose 5-1. Theo Walcott had given the home side a first-half lead but, after Laurent Koscielny was harshly sent off after conceding a penalty, it all fell apart and Bayern ran riot.

On a night when a few hundred Arsenal fans staged a ‘Wenger Out’ protest, it definitely wasn’t the result the under-pressure manager needed.

But he tried his hardest to put a positive spin on it to the disbelief of the Arsenal fans. The Frenchman made a number of baffling comments after he saw his side crash out of the last-16 stage for the seventh consecutive season.

What Wenger said

And this one that Piers Morgan took an exception to:

Arsenal fans react

And here's how the rest of the Arsenal fanbase reacted on Twitter to Wenger's comments:

Piers Morgan's meltdown

And three more angry tweets from Piers Morgan just for your pleasure:

With Arsenal out of Europe, their attentions now turn to their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Lincoln this weekend.

And finishing in the top four now looks even more important after another unsuccessful campaign in Europe’s biggest competition.

The Gunners currently sit fifth in the Premier League and haven’t finished outside of the top-four since Wenger took over back in 1996.

And with the Frenchman looking increasing likely to leave in the summer, he’ll be desperate he preserves that rather impressive record.

While he claims that Arsenal are “in great shape,” if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, that statement may not be true - especially if he, along with star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, leave the club.

There's a big couple of months ahead for Arsenal Football Club.

