Another year, another exit at the last-16 of the Champions League for Arsenal.

Except this one was more humiliating than the six that have come before it. We won’t be forgetting about this one for a while.

The Gunners lost 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich after losing last night’s return leg at the Emirates Stadium 5-1.

And Bayern took a half off, too, doing all of their damage on Tuesday in the second half.

Theo Walcott gave the Premier league side the start they needed as they attempted to do the impossible, but 5-2 became 6-2, then 7-2, and eventually 10-2.

The thought of Arsene Wenger departing in the summer now seems very genuine. Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League; the fans are protesting and their best player, Alexis Sanchez, is laughing on the bench at 5-1 down.

The clearest sign yet that the Gunners are falling under Wenger will come if they fail to finish in the top four.

Arsene needs a response

It will be interesting to see how Arsenal’s players respond to their recent fall. Claudio Ranieri was unable to inspire his players even after winning the Premier League, so there’s no guarantee that Wenger will be able to motivate his players to turn things around.

One player who he can likely count on, though, is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Ox was class

The Ox’s attitude was questioned after he liked an Arsenal Fan TV video calling for Wenger to leave on Twitter following the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea last month.

But the 23-year-old was one of few Arsenal players who could hold their heads high after yesterday’s defeat.

Oxlade-Chamberlain played with energy even when it was clear the Gunners stood no chance of coming back. Now, that doesn’t sound like a lot, but some of his teammates decided to pack it in midway through the second half.

The Ox couldn't contain his frustration

Being embarrassed in Europe’s biggest competition clearly didn’t matter to Alexis Sanchez - who was seen smirking on the bench late on - but it did to Oxlade-Chamberlain, who couldn’t hide his frustration after he committed a foul on Rafinha in the second half.

The former Southampton man was shown a yellow card for his furious reaction. Arsenal had conceded just six minutes before, basically signalling their impending exit, and it was all too much for the Ox. Check out his reaction below.

Arsenal fans praised his reaction

Such a show of passion was well received by Arsenal supporters on Twitter, who could see that Oxlade-Chamberlain was giving his all.

The Ox, playing in centre-midfield, was Arsenal’s best player at the Emirates. You have to wonder if he, too, is starting to become disillusioned by the club’s constant failings.

