It looked as if the career-defining fight that Amir Khan has been looking for has gone as quickly as it came.

The 30-year-old fighter has been lobbying to face one of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao for years, despite from owning a less than convincing C.V.

However, reports emerged that he had secured a bout with the latter for April 23 in the UAE.

It would undoubtedly have been the biggest test of Khan's career, and arguably a level up from his last outing against Saul Alvarez - where he suffered a sixth-round knockout.

However, promoter Bob Arum has announced that the Khan/Pacquiao fight is dead and the Bolton-born fighter will not be Pac-Man's next opponent.

Aram told ESPN: "It's kaddish for the UAE deal. It's dead.

"I'm talking about another proposal for another fight, not Khan. Khan won't be Manny's next opponent."

Arum also told the Los Angeles Times that the $38m offer for the bout that had originally turned Pacquiao's head had failed to materialise. Therefore, the duo can not face each other until the second half of 2017, under revised terms.

It's a huge blow for Khan. This fight was make-or-break for his stock, and if he were to take a fight in the interim, he must be careful to preserve his value if he hopes to eventually get an aging Pac-Man.

There is no word right now on who Pacquiao's next opponent will be, it's just definitely not Khan.

