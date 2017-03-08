It feels lie Arsene Wenger is losing more support as Arsenal manager with every passing game.

Another 5-1 demolition at the hands of Bayern Munich on Tuesday night ensured a not-so-graceful exit from the Champions League's last-16 for the seventh straight year.

It was all going fairly well for the Gunners until Laurent Koscielny's controversial second-half red card, then the wheels came off - big time.

Rather than shut up shop and limit the damage, Wenger's side collapsed into chaos as Bayern's potent frontline ran riot at the Emirates.

The final half an hour completely overshadowed what had been decent performance until then but for many Arsenal fans, they have seen it all before.

Those in attendance needed no invitation to leave their seats and head home well before the final whistle while the away section of supporters were enjoying the times of their lives.

It was an embarrassing display by all those involved but to his credit, Hector Bellerin came out to apologise for the latest poor result.

While Wenger used his post-match conference to berate the referee's performance, Arsenal's Spanish right-back took full responsibility for their downfall.

"I’m really hurt because to see the fans leave the stadium so early," Bellerin said.

"At the end of the day we play for them, want them to be happy, to be behind us, and it hurts to see them leave so early. We just need to try to make them happy with the rest of our season.

"We know we’ve got the players and the potential to do well, we just need to play every game the same way that we started today. If we play that kind of football, we can be up there. We have to say sorry to the fans because we want to do better than that."

On the same night Alexis Sanchez was criticised for his conduct during the tie, Bellerin should probably be given some credit for accepting the blame on behalf of the squad.

What the latest defeat means for Wenger's future remains unclear but the sour atmosphere at the end of last night's encounter certainly wouldn't have boosted his chances of staying beyond the end of the season.

Of course, the Gunners still have a great chance of winning the FA Cup and take on non-league Lincoln City in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

And Bellerin has called for a much-improved display for their next Emirates outing.

He added: "In football, sometimes you’re high and sometimes you experience lows. Now is a low point for us but we only have to look at ourselves to do something.

