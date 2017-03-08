Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Floyd Mayweather continued to ignite his feud with Conor McGregor this week, taking the trash talk to a whole new level. 

He's appeared at venues in London, Birmingham, and Liverpool as part of 'The Undefeated Tour' which gives fans a chance to get up close and personal with the boxer, for the right price.

Packages costing up to £1,000 are available for those that want a private audience and photos with him, on top of the standard £40 ticket.  

Being that Mayweather has offered Q&A sessions at every event, it was almost inevitable that the topic of McGregor would eventually come up. 

When asked about the Irishman calling him out, the 'money' man said: "Conor McGregor has been really disrespecting me. I don't know if the fight is going to happen – if it happens it does, and if it doesn't I'm AOK."

He also took the opportunity to take yet another swipe at the UFC fighter, claiming all he is doing is 'barking'. 

"But what has really been going on is this: He is barking, he is barking, he is barking.

"Once you get the paperwork and sign the contract, then you can bite me. But right now, you are just barking and you really don't want the fight."

The pair have been exchanging words for months now, but an actual fight still looks far away.

Frank Warren and Floyd Mayweather JR Press Conference

If it was to happen, it would potentially be worth up to a staggering £300 million. A purse as high as this would turn Mayweather into the first billion-dollar boxer, a title that you'd expect him to hold with pride.

The American, who holds a record of 49-0, has also used his tour of the UK as promotion for Liam Walsh's IBF super-featherweight fight. That's a match that is definitely going to happen, and it's against Gervonta Davis at the Copperbox Arena on May 20 in London.

The 40-year-old's tour made another headline over the weekend after a vehicle bearing his TMT logo was torched in a car park in Birmingham. However, even a spot of arson hasn't dampened Mayweather's mood, and he admitted that he loves the country.

UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

"That won't stop me from coming over here. I'm not going home – I love it in England, I want to buy a house over here and I'm always going to choose the pound over the dollar."

Mayweather's tour concludes in two days time on March 10 in Liverpool, where fans will have one final chance to meet him.

Given the ongoing beef between him and McGregor, the American is probably going to have to answer another host of questions about what would be the biggest fight of the year - if it goes ahead. 

