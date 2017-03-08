It's fair to say the Leicester players didn't spend too much time mourning the departure of Claudio Ranieri.

Since the Italian was unceremoniously axed by the Foxes, they've gone on a run - albeit a pretty short one - of wins, beating Liverpool and Hull in successive home games.

Snakey or what, right?

Unfortunately, though, as sorry as most people were to see Ranieri go, football moves on pretty quickly.

The club are still yet to appoint a permanent manager, but interim boss Craig Shakespeare looks a likely candidate thanks to his role in their poorly-timed revival.

As for Ranieri, it remains to be seen whether he'll retire safe in the knowledge he'll go down as the manager of arguably the greatest team achievement in sporting history, or whether he'll take on a new role elsewhere.

For now, it looks like he's taking some time to put his feet up and recover from the shock of being sacked by the Premier League champions.

No glorious return just yet

According to the Leicester Mercury, the 65-year-old has turned down an offer from Wolfsburg as he's not ready to push himself into a new job quite so soon after leaving the King Power.

Were he to have taken charge of the Bundesliga outfit, he would have found himself in the sadly familiar position of loitering around the relegation zone.

Wolfsburg recently sacked Valerien Ismael due to that plight, so it's not exactly the most appealing job in football right now - especially if you've just won FIFA Coach of the Year.

Both Andre Schurrle and Julian Draxler left the club last summer due to their failure to challenge for the Champions League spots, which makes managing them an even more arduous task.

We'd love to see Ranieri back in the game as soon as possible, but it's easy to see why he's taking a step back for now.

His last few months at Leicester must have been pretty traumatic, with rumours of the players going behind his back to the chairman and a woeful run in the Premier League.

Whatever he goes on to do, he'll be remembered for his heroics in the East Midlands, so there's no reason for him to tarnish his CV with a relegation.

