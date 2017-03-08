David Haye has described the moment he injured his Achilles during Saturday's fight with Tony Bellow, suggesting it felt like "falling into a bear trap".

The injury was sustained in the sixth round, but Haye continued to fight on one leg until his corner threw in the towel after 11 rounds.

The heavyweight underwent surgery just a day after the fight and is now expected to be out of action for six-to-nine months.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, per The Sun, Haye revealed: "It felt like my leg went into a bear trap, the floor opened up and bit me, I couldn’t control it."

However, the 36-year-old also said that the idea of giving up never crossed his mind.

"I never for once thought ‘I got to stop’. In hindsight continuing to walk on it was making the injury worse. But when you’re in fight mode, you’re willing to die in the ring, and push your body to the limit."

The decision to continue for another five rounds, fighting on one leg with no base, was one that has won Haye respect from boxing professionals and fans around the world.

It was, though, a decision that could have caused long-term damage, but even still 'The Hayemaker' said he was "gutted" when trainer Shane McGuigan threw in the towel seconds into the 11th round.

"I couldn’t have tried any harder. I was gutted when Shane threw the towel in.

"When they opened up my Achilles during the two-and-a-half hour operation, it was a mess, it was like spaghetti. So I may have been saved for another day."

Haye also took a trip to Munich to see a specialist just days before the fight but denied this had anything to do with the leg problem suffered on Saturday.

The Sun reports that he visited private surgeon Professor Andreas Imhoff, who is a specialist in trauma surgery.

Despite preparing for a long time away from the ring, the Londoner has suggested that his career is far from over.

"Other athletes have come back, I’m in good condition, I live a very healthy lifestyle. I have never been more sure that I will fight again, 100 per cent. I'm looking forward to getting back in there."

