Fans troll Arsenal for embarrassing cover up vs Bayern

It was an embarrassing night for Arsenal all round last night, from the scoreline to Alexis Sanchez's laughter on the bench, there was very little for Gunners fans to be positive about.

The club are taking it from all sides on Tuesday morning, even in ways their fans weren't immediately aware of on the night.

Yes, Arsenal are even being trolled about the light show they put on at the Emirates last night, with most believing that it was nothing but a phoney cover up for something.

Light shows and pyrotechnics have become a regular thing before big European games now, but with Arsenal's second leg meeting with the Bundesliga giants effectively being a dead rubber, there were questions as to what the point of it was.

Before the two sides walked out, the ground's high-tech floodlights beamed around the pitch to create a disco effect in the stadium.

However, far from being impressed, those watching at home on television believed it was just a ruse so the club could mask the empty seats still available near the top of the stands.

Having lost the first leg 5-1, most felt that the chances of overturning the deficit were slim, while there was also rumours of a boycott before the game in protest of Arsene Wenger's management of the side.

Before kick off a large number of Arsenal fans gathered on the spot of the old Highbury stadium to chant against the manager before making their way down to the ground for kick off.

See some of the Tweets below...

It's clear that things aren't right at Arsenal, with the club crashing spectacularly out of the Champions League at the round of 16 for the seventh year running, they can't even fall back on the knowledge that they have a title run to contend with.

Fans and now the players look to have lost faith in Arsene Wenger, and after 21 years in charge the time now looks right for him to move on.

He has a two-year contract on the table, but as yet has refused to commit himself to it.

Furthermore, there is the increasingly worrying behaviour of Alexis Sanchez to deal with. It's clear that he has a strong desire to win, but in failing to do so his antics are becoming increasingly more petulant.

From tantrums on the pitch to laughing on the bench, the Chilean is showing his frustrations on a level that could be construed as unprofessional, and Wenger's failure to control or appease him is only making him look worse.

