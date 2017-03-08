Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Chris Smalling mocked by teammates for attempt during shooting challenge

It's safe to say Manchester United haven't exactly been the most clinical side in the Premier League this season.

They picked up their seventh home draw of the campaign on Saturday against Bournemouth, despite dominating proceedings for the majority of the game.

In fact, the Red Devils have had 136 shots during those seven draws at Old Trafford and scored just five times.

Who knows where they would be in the Premier League had they converted even just five more of those chances? Definitely not sixth, that's for sure.

Well, their poor shooting accuracy was on display once again during a recent challenge set by the Red Devils' sponsors Chevrolet.

Giant heads of Paul Pogba, Chris Smalling, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford were placed in a goal and the United stars were tasked with eliminating each other by hitting their opponent's cards until just one man was left standing.

As you can see by the video below, it took them a while to warm up.

Smalling's first effort (0:17) was actually embarrassing as his strike sliced high, wide and nowhere near the goal - we can see why he's a defender now.

p1bampjgcs12j35331si91j6p12uh9.jpg

It quite rightly earned a hysterical reaction from his teammates.

Unsurprisingly, Smalling was the first casualty of the competition as he somehow managed to hit the card of his own head.

At one point, Mata thought he had eliminated Pogba with a placed strike but it didn't have enough power to knock the card down fully.

p1bamplu68qjo1mlluo7130a1rshb.jpg

The Frenchman then ended Mata's chances with a pretty good effort in the top corner.

Then there were two.

While Pogba was among those most wasteful against the Cherries, he was far more clinical on this occasion with a fierce strike to knock down Rashford.

Arguably the most surprising outcome was the lack of a celebratory 'dab' from the world's most expensive player.

Jose Mourinho will be hoping Pogba wears his shooting boots for Man United's Europa League clash against Rostov on Thursday.

With competition to get into the Premier League top four so fierce, the Red Devils may need to win the Europa League to qualify for next season's Champions League.



