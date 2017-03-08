Lewis Hamilton has suggested that Ferrari are emerging as the team to beat in Formula One this year as pre-season testing continues.

This is despite his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas setting the fastest lap during the first week of testing at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona last week.

Ferrari and their drivers, though, are turning heads by setting consistently fast times on the soft tyre.

They have also been very reliable since the start of pre-season over a week ago, which is something that Hamilton has taken notice of.

"I think Ferrari are possibly the favourites," he said, according to ESPN.

"We can't take our eyes off them. They've done such a good job at the moment and Red Bull look like they've gone quite quick as well today.

"So we shall see over the next days and most importantly in the next weeks. I think it's going to be close at the first race, that's for sure."

Although Mercedes have completed the most mileage of any team so far, the 32-year-old suggested that they're still trying to reach peak performance in the new W08 Mercedes car.

"We're on target in terms of the laps that we've done, the target in terms of how much mileage we're going to get, but of course with performance, we are always searching for more.

"I'm just throwing a number maybe but I would say we are at 70, 80 per cent maybe. But I hope that we pull out the rest in time for the first race."

The 2017 F1 season begins in Melbourne at the end of this month, on March 26.

After Mercedes spent a fair amount of the off-season searching for a replacement for retired world champion Nico Rosberg, they'll be happy that they've been able to get down to business.

Hamilton will spend next season chasing a fourth world title, and perhaps even Ferrari will struggle to stop him achieving it.

Last year, Rosberg and Hamilton engaged in a two-way battle that saw the German beat his British teammate by just five points overall.

Daniel Ricciardo finished the season in third place, 124 points behind second-placed Hamilton.

Without Rosberg to battle, if the Mercedes driver can start this season the way he finished last, he will be almost unstoppable.

Hamilton's team will also be hoping that he can have a strong working relationship with Bottas, as last season the relationship between the team's two drivers was strained, to say the least.

