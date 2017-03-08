Death, taxes, and Wenger Out signs.

These are the three constants at the Emirates in the absence of any kind of consistency on the pitch.

A 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich should serve as the perfect propaganda for the Wenger Out brigade, who seem to be growing in numbers by the week.

However, as the poisonous atmosphere inside and outside the stadium would suggest, this is a somewhat divisive issue.

For every raucous supporter delighting in their new-found fame on Arsenal Fan TV, there's another fan who thinks the club's most successful manager deserves more respect even if his time in north London is coming to an end.

The Munich game was one of those strange occasions when it's probably best to stay until the final whistle to avoid the traffic.

It was clear just from the sheer number of empty seats how disappointed the home faithful were, and as usual, a large portion of the few who had actually stayed were taking their frustrations out on the dejected-looking Frenchman in the dugout.

Arsenal fans are bitterly divided

Yet, this kind of protest isn't to everyone's taste.

As you can see in the video below, one set of fans used the club's annual exit in the last-16 as an opportunity to unfurl their anti-Wenger banner.

Instead of prompting a rallying cry to their fellow fans, all it did was inspire them to start arguing among themselves.

Take a look:

Even the normally upbeat Ian Wright seemed despondent after the game.

Even Ian Wright's angry

The former Gunners striker spent the after-game coverage on BT Sport lamenting the current state of affairs, quoted via the Independent saying:

“He looks like a lost man... It just seems to be mounting up. You've got the fans, the protests. It's imploding.

“It's a sad day because we've gone out again at this stage and we're going through a period in our history which is the worst that I can ever remember.

“I think with everything that's going on, in the dressing room, performances, you have to say it will take some monumental effort, some cataclysmic effort for Arsenal to turn it round in respect of the attitude of the players and the drive and determination.

“It seems like something is coming to an end.”

Is it time for Wenger to go? Have your say in the comments.

