David Haye has said that he will fight again, after undergoing successful surgery on his injured Achilles this week.

The Hayemaker suffered a devastating loss to Tony Bellew on Saturday night at the O2 Arena after damaging his Achilles in the sixth round but continued to fight until his corner threw the towel in five rounds later.

The 36-year-old is expected to be out for between six and nine months, but has vowed to get back into the ring after that.

He spoke of the operation to Sky Sports News, as per The Mirror: "They are saying that it went well. They have done a similar operation on other athletes and they have come back and had healthy careers in their mid-30s.

"Other athletes have come back between six to nine months. I am a healthy person anyway and have a very good training team around me. I was in perfect condition."

When asked if he will return to boxing, he said: "No doubt about it. I have never been more sure. I proved I can take it."

The Londoner snapped his Achilles halfway through the fight, and described the feeling as being caught in a "bear trap".

Despite this, he carried on fighting on one leg, with little to no balance, a decision that has gained him respect from boxing professionals and fans around the world.

He also insists that there are positives to take from the loss.

"I was proud of my performance. I gave 100 percent and I was never going to give up and let my son down, who was watching."

Haye also visited a specialist in Munich just days before last weekend's fight. He saw private surgeon Professor Andreas Imhoff, who specialises in treating trauma injuries.

However, the fighter is adamant that the visit had nothing to do with his Achilles, and insists it was a freak injury.

"I looked down at my foot and I couldn't control it. I have never had anything like that happen to me. It was a freak anomaly, it had nothing to do with visiting Germany."

Despite suffering unbearable pain for five rounds of the match, and revealing that when the doctors opened up his leg to treat the injury, that his Achilles "looked like spaghetti", Haye still said he wanted to fight on.

He also suggested that his trainer's decision to end the match may have saved his career.

"I never for once thought I had to give up or stop. I tried everything I could. I was gutted when Shane McGuigan threw in the towel but I respect him and his decision. They saved me for another day."

