Arsenal fans are coming to terms with their humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Nobody expected the Gunners to overturn a 5-1 deficit from the first leg, but to go down by the exact same scoreline in last night’s return fixture was simply embarrassing.

You wonder how Arsene Wenger can recover from this. It was the seventh straight time he’s watched his team exit the European competition at the last-16 stage, and further evidence that Arsenal are some way adrift of football’s elite.

Watch a recent episode of Arsenal Fan TV and you’ll find supporters berating Wenger. Ian Wright, however, was a little more composed in his assessment of the Frenchman’s struggles.

“He looks like a lost man... It just seems to be mounting up. You've got the fans, the protests. It's imploding,” Wright said on BT Sport, via the Independent.

Wenger blamed the referee for some “scandalous” decisions, but Wright believes the Gunners boss should have tightened his defence after Laurent Koscielny was sent off early in the second half.

“You can't go down to 10 men and not shore it up against a team like Bayern Munich,” Wright added.

“We've lost the tie down to 10 men, we maybe should have brought on a couple of defenders and kept it a little bit more respectable.

“It's a sad day because we've gone out again at this stage and we're going through a period in our history which is the worst that I can ever remember.”

One Arsenal fan was furious

Wright’s disappointment is clear. Like every Arsenal supporter out there, he’s fed up of his team’s lack of progress.

And it was all too much for one Gunners fan. Twitter user @Trequartistry posted a photo on Twitter of his reaction to Bayern’s fifth goal - it’s safe to assume you’ll probably find him in Currys today.

Now, we have only one question. Why did he punch his TV after Bayern’s fifth goal, when Arsenal’s fate had already been sealed?

The tweet has been retweeted more than 5,000 times. You’ve got to feel for him, especially considering he was getting so excited after Theo Walcott gave the Gunners the lead.

