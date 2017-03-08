Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Cody Garbrandt.

UFC bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt stars in cringey commercial

The UFC has been growing as a company over the past decade, but that process has really accelerated over the past five years.

Some of their top stars have begun to crossover into other mainstream genres and bring new eyes to the MMA product in the process.

For instance, Ronda Rousey appeared at WrestleMania 32 alongside The Rock and she had a role in the Entourage movie.

Conor McGregor is, arguably, the biggest star in the promotion today and even if one does not watch UFC, there is a big chance you will know who the Notorious One is.

He has featured in the latest installment of the Call of Duty franchise and is still lobbying to face boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in a 'super fight'.

However, they are the names that casual fans will be familiar with, but some of the lesser known stars are beginning to make waves too.

Recently, Nate Diaz - a two-time opponent of McGregor's - featuring in an advert for Ice Cube's new movie Fist Fight.

His appearance showed the Stockton-born fighter trying to fight Ice Cube's co-star Charlie Day in a humorous video.

UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt had an attempt at an amusing ad himself, but the results were far less successful. Check out the video below.

Garbrandt is a good-looking guy, only 25-years-old and has a is 11-0 in his MMA career with nine KOs.

He defeated Dominick Cruz for the bantamweight strap at UFC 207 and it makes perfect sense that the UFC would be pushing him as a potential face of the company.

But, having the undefeated Garbrandt tapping out might not be the best way to go.

Topics:
Jon Jones
Cody Garbrandt
UFC
Nate Diaz
Dana White

