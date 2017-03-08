Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

AJ Styles, in many eyes, has been the top performer in the WWE, perhaps the world, since his arrival in the company back in January of 2016.

His run as WWE champion featured memorable battles against John Cena and Dean Ambrose among others and although he portrays a bad guy, the Phenomenal One is incredibly over with the fans.

Last year at WrestleMania 32, Styles battled Jericho in an all-wrestling classic that truly announced him as a main event talent.

Article continues below

So, after a stellar year leading SmackDown Live - who have occasionally beaten Raw in the ratings - one would assume that he would have an important place on this year's card in Orlando, right?

It's been rumoured for a while now that Styles may actually go up against SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon at the 33rd annual Show of Shows.

Article continues below

While many find that hard to believe - primarily because of the awkward mix between Styles' incredible in-ring work and Shane McMahon's limited, but high-risk offence - it seems as if the plants were seeded last night once SD Live went off the air.

Following the former TNA veteran's loss to Randy Orton for a spot in the main event of WrestleMania, WWE posted a video on Twitter showing Styles angrily confronting Shane backstage in the Gorilla position.

You might notice from the clip former WWE stars Road Dogg Jesse James and Michael P.S. Hayes were on hand to intervene, but it is no coincidence the company tweeted out the video.

What do you think about Styles and McMahon locking up at WrestleMania 33? Let us know in the comments below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms