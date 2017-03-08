Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Shane McMahon, AJ Styles.

AJ Styles went crazy backstage once SD Live went off the air

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

AJ Styles, in many eyes, has been the top performer in the WWE, perhaps the world, since his arrival in the company back in January of 2016.

His run as WWE champion featured memorable battles against John Cena and Dean Ambrose among others and although he portrays a bad guy, the Phenomenal One is incredibly over with the fans.

Last year at WrestleMania 32, Styles battled Jericho in an all-wrestling classic that truly announced him as a main event talent.

Article continues below

So, after a stellar year leading SmackDown Live - who have occasionally beaten Raw in the ratings - one would assume that he would have an important place on this year's card in Orlando, right?

It's been rumoured for a while now that Styles may actually go up against SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon at the 33rd annual Show of Shows.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The two playoff teams who have shown interest in signing Adrian Peterson

The two playoff teams who have shown interest in signing Adrian Peterson

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Watch: Goldberg did something very weird during Brock Lesnar F-5

Watch: Goldberg did something very weird during Brock Lesnar F-5

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

While many find that hard to believe - primarily because of the awkward mix between Styles' incredible in-ring work and Shane McMahon's limited, but high-risk offence - it seems as if the plants were seeded last night once SD Live went off the air.

Following the former TNA veteran's loss to Randy Orton for a spot in the main event of WrestleMania, WWE posted a video on Twitter showing Styles angrily confronting Shane backstage in the Gorilla position.

You might notice from the clip former WWE stars Road Dogg Jesse James and Michael P.S. Hayes were on hand to intervene, but it is no coincidence the company tweeted out the video.

What do you think about Styles and McMahon locking up at WrestleMania 33? Let us know in the comments below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
AJ Styles
WWE
The Rock

Trending Stories

The two playoff teams who have shown interest in signing Adrian Peterson

The two playoff teams who have shown interest in signing Adrian Peterson

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Watch: Goldberg did something very weird during Brock Lesnar F-5

Watch: Goldberg did something very weird during Brock Lesnar F-5

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

The wrestler The Undertaker originally wanted to end the streak

The wrestler The Undertaker originally wanted to end the streak

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again