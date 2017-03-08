Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Walcott gave Arsenal a tiny dose of false hope with his opening goal .

Theo Walcott responds to rumours of Alexis Sanchez incident

It's fair to say that for all the criticism Arsene Wenger's getting, Alexis Sanchez isn't receiving nearly enough of the flak for the capitulation of Arsenal's season.

The Chilean left the pitch with a cryptic wave as he departed Arsenal's latest humbling at the hands of Bayern Munich.

A little while later, he was filmed laughing on the bench.

It might be a little more excusable if this was an isolated incident, but Sanchez has repeatedly been showing his frustrations this season.

A world-class player like the 28-year-old has every right to be upset with the manner of the Gunners' recent defeats.

However, it appears the bad blood between him and the club reached a head last week when he reportedly stormed out of a training session.

Arsene Wenger has denied it ever happened, while Robert Pires has insisted the attacker left the training pitch due to a hard tackle.

Who to believe...

It wouldn't be completely out of character for Sanchez to act out. He threw his gloves to the floor at the end of the 3-3 draw with Bournemouth and sat skulking under a coat after being substituted in the 4-0 win over Swansea.

Arsenal FC v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Now, you can hardly blame Wenger for pretending ignorance. Le Professeur doesn't need a media spectacle surrounding his relationship with his star player, who is likely to leave north London this summer.

Theo Walcott has now tried to follow his manager's example by playing it down, but in doing so, he's completely contradicted Wenger by basically confirming that it did happen.

"We can't be fighting each other" 

“Things get taken out of proportion — we all know this,” Walcott told the London Evening Standard.

“There are certain things that happen at training grounds.

“I’m sure it happens at every other training ground, most of the time, really.

Arsenal FC v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

“You don’t see it often at Arsenal. Things have happened. They need to stay in the dressing room and the players and staff need to sort it out. We are in it together here. We can’t be fighting each other.

“I don’t really want to go into it but the stuff that has gone on did not affect our first half here. At certain times when things don’t go well, you don’t want to have anything in your head that you are giving up."

So, there you have it. No-one will be surprised by Sanchez kicking off, but it certainly doesn't bode well for any remaining Arsenal fans still hoping to see him in a red jersey next season.

Who should Alexis Sanchez join this summer? Have your say in the comments. 

