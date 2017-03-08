Arsenal FanTV has developed it's very own cult following this season.

Of course, the popular YouTube channel has been helped by the frequency of poor displays by Arsene Wenger's team as supporters - not just Arsenal ones - tune in to see latest epic rants about the club.

As a result of its growth, those who regularly appear alongside presenter Robbie have become famous amongst fans up and down the country.

Article continues below

Ty is one of the few guests who has remained loyal to the manager throughout their darkest periods this season and he is certainly one of the most passionate supporters around.

It turns out that even when the Arsenal FanTV cameras aren't rolling he can be found ranting and raving at pretty much whoever will listen.

Article continues below

Unsurprisingly, Ty was one of those in attendance to see Arsenal get ripped apart by Bayern Munich in the second half of their Champions League tie on Tuesday night.

Theo Walcott's early goal had got the Gunners off to a fine start but Laurent Koscielny's controversial sending off proved to be the match's turning point.

Koscielny was adjudged to have denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity but only after referee Anastasios Sidiropoulos had already issued a yellow card.

Less than a minute later, the man in the middle changed his mind and sent the centre-back off, prompting mass confusion.

Ty was unable to withhold his frustration any longer and went on a massive rant - to a steward.

You can see the full exchange below, as the Emirates attendant looks dumbfounded why one of Arsenal's famous fans is having a go at him.

At one point, the unfortunate gentleman is forced to remind Ty "I'm just a steward" - it's all pretty funny, to be honest.

One man who wasn't laughing at the final whistle was Wenger, as he knows he will now face more questions about his future.

After the game, like Ty, the Frenchman was keen to focus on the referee's mistakes.

"I think there are different aspects in this game to explain why we are out," Wenger said, as per The Mirror.

"I think we produced the game we wanted and we were really unlucky tonight with some decisions of the referee that are very difficult to understand.

"Because we are 1-0 up, it is 100 per cent a penalty on Walcott. [Theirs] it is offside. Lewandowski is offside.

"There is no penalty on top of that you get the red card.

"Of course, that killed us, the game and after that it was very difficult for us to finish the game. Overall it's difficult to understand what happened."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms