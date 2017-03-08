Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Mats Hummels.

Mats Hummels reveals how Bayern stars felt after hammering Arsenal

Another clash with Bayern Munich and another heavy defeat for Arsenal has come and gone, and while some are feeling a modicum of sympathy for the Gunners there are even more who are delighting in it.

Collapsing 5-1 across both ties saw Arsene Wenger's men come away with an embarrassing 10-2 aggregate scoreline and a whole host of problems left to deal with.

But one man has insisted that he has no sympathy for the Premier League side despite having been a part of the squad that helped dismantle them: Mats Hummels.

The Germany international featured in both legs of the tie, and saw first hand the new levels of turmoil their respective thrashings have heaped on the club but believes that there is no reason at all to feel bad about how events unfolded.

Hummels is aware that heavy defeats in the game can happen, and was even on the end of one himself being a part of the Borussia Dortmund side that lost by the same scoreline to Bayern last term and feels that there is no reason to feel guilty about it.

"I don’t know if you can feel sorry in sports [for your opponent]," Hummels said at the Emirates Stadium, as per Goal.

"You just have to do your best and it was very unlucky in the end for them. They had 50 good minutes and it can happen.

"Maybe we will face them in the coming years and face the same problem as them.

I don’t think we have to be sorry, it is just sports. If you win, you just enjoy it. It doesn’t look good, of course, [for Arsenal] and that’s too bad.

FBL-EUR-C1-ARSENAL-BAYERN MUNICH

"Maybe they felt they could score the goals and it was okay for them to keep playing like this but then we played things really well. I experienced it for myself. I lost 5-1 to Bayern Munich [when I was at Dortmund], when we felt we did a good job and we were not that bad to get beat like that.

"It was in Munich, in my last season with Dortmund. We lost 5-1 and it was pretty close until they scored the fourth goal. Bayern are a team that can go fast in one direction."

Theo Walcott opened the scoring for the hosts last night, sparking hopes of a revival, only for goals from Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben, Douglas Costa and a brace from Arturo Vidal ended those hopes.

