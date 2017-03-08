Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Daniel Bryan.

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Published

Football News
24/7

If you're a wrestling fan of any sort, you'll know that Daniel Bryan does not lace up his boots anymore.

The Leader of the Yes Movement was forced to retire last year due to a series of concussions that prompted doctors to say he should never wrestle again.

When you think back to the Chris Benoit situation in 2007 - where he murdered his wife and son before killing himself - that has been attributed to head trauma and multiple concussions, you can understand the WWE's decision.

But that doesn't mean Bryan has to like it - and he doesn't.

During Talking Smack last night, The Miz prodded Bryan once again over his inability to perform in the squared circle and The Beard fired back an interesting comment to the grating pseudo A-lister.

“[Is it that] I can’t or they won’t let me [wrestle]? We’ll see in a year-and-a-half and see what happens.”

Bryan, who now performs in a general manager role on SmackDown Live, has admitted in his past run-ins with The Miz that he has stayed with the company largely because he is still under contract with them.

WWE's 2014 SuperStars For Kids

It sounds as if his contract will be up sometime around the spring or summer of 2018 and at 35-years-old, Bryan will feel like he still has plenty left in the tank.

It's a shame he went from the ultimate feel-good moment at WrestleMania 30 to retirement in just under two years, but, as much as we'd all like to see him wrestle again, his well-being must come first.

