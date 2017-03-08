Xavi responds to rumours linking him with Barcelona job

During his time as a player at Barcelona, Xavi became one of the best footballers in the world, and will go down as a true legend when he eventually decides to hang up his boots.

Now with Qatari side Al Sadd, the 37-year-old knows he doesn't have long left on the pitch, but fully intends to move into the dugout at some point in the near future.

During his time at the Nou Camp he won everything there is to win as a player, and there are a fair few fans who would love to see him return and do the same as manager.

As it would happen, there is a managerial vacancy coming up in Catalonia this summer, and in among the names being linked with the job, Xavi finds his right up there despite having no managerial experience under his belt yet.

And while he has admitted that one day he would love to take up the reigns at his former club, he confirmed that he would have to distance himself from the job for the time being because he doesn't feel like he's ready to take control yet.

“Becoming Barcelona coach is a dream,” Xavi told Le Parisien, as reported by Goal.

“And I am on the path of making it an actual project. I am working on becoming a coach, I have yet to earn my coaching badges.

“There are a lot of things to learn when it comes to dealing with a dressing room with 25 players and with a technical and medical staff.

“But replacing Luis Enrique next season already is not possible. I have yet to pass my exams.

“I am still thinking like a footballer rather than a coach. Next season will be my last as a player. From there on we will see what happens.”

Xavi has been away from Barca since the end of the 2014/15 season, and has so far endured a mixed start to his career in the middle east.

So far this season he's scored eight and created eight more for his teammates, helping his club climb to second in the table behind Lekhwiya, who they remain behind by two points.

Barca are in desperate need of a breath of fresh air having grown stale under Luis Enrique, though the club could still end the campaign with a domestic league and cup double.

They take on Paris Saint Germain tonight in a bid to overturn a 4-0 deficit from the first leg, but in reality their Champions League dreams for the season are all but over.

