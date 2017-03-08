Pre-season has long been the time for experiments among Formula One teams, but it is fair to say not many have gone to the lengths of Ferrari.

In day two of the final winter testing in Barcelona, Sky Sports reported that Kimi Raikkonen's SF70-H was fitted with a large aero sensor as a way to collect more data before the season begins in a couple of weeks.

Raikkonen completed a couple of laps of the circuit with the rakes attached before going ahead in a more conventional fashion.

Ferrari have certainly caught the eye in pre-season, with none other than Lewis Hamilton suggesting that they are the quickest team and in his mind go into the season as favourites.

This despite the fact Mercedes have dominated Formula One for the past four season.

Sebastian Vettel and Raikkonen have regularly clocked the fastest times in testing without having used the two softest types of tyres.

The early part of the season is usually a bit of a raffle with teams not yet in a regular pattern and they are just hoping that there are no main setbacks that can sometimes set the tone for the long season ahead.

You can see the video of Raikkonen in training below.

Of the main challengers to the constructors' title, it has been Mercedes which has had the biggest upheaval with the retirement of world champion Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas making a big leap into the hot seat from Williams.

Importantly, though, all the right noises are coming from Hamilton, who recently said that this is the best working relationship he has ever had with a teammate, referring to his relationship with the Finn.

While the stress and strain of the season proper may change those thoughts somewhat, with the team having to deal with the clear animosity between Hamilton and Rosberg over the past few years, the German manufacturers will be quite happy with those comments.

