Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

Ferrari fans will be looking for a big season from Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel.

Ferrari trying anything possible to gain advantage over rivals

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Pre-season has long been the time for experiments among Formula One teams, but it is fair to say not many have gone to the lengths of Ferrari.

In day two of the final winter testing in Barcelona, Sky Sports reported that Kimi Raikkonen's SF70-H was fitted with a large aero sensor as a way to collect more data before the season begins in a couple of weeks.

Raikkonen completed a couple of laps of the circuit with the rakes attached before going ahead in a more conventional fashion.

Article continues below

Ferrari have certainly caught the eye in pre-season, with none other than Lewis Hamilton suggesting that they are the quickest team and in his mind go into the season as favourites.

This despite the fact Mercedes have dominated Formula One for the past four season.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

Sebastian Vettel and Raikkonen have regularly clocked the fastest times in testing without having used the two softest types of tyres.

The early part of the season is usually a bit of a raffle with teams not yet in a regular pattern and they are just hoping that there are no main setbacks that can sometimes set the tone for the long season ahead.

You can see the video of Raikkonen in training below.

Of the main challengers to the constructors' title, it has been Mercedes which has had the biggest upheaval with the retirement of world champion Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas making a big leap into the hot seat from Williams.

Importantly, though, all the right noises are coming from Hamilton, who recently said that this is the best working relationship he has ever had with a teammate, referring to his relationship with the Finn.

While the stress and strain of the season proper may change those thoughts somewhat, with the team having to deal with the clear animosity between Hamilton and Rosberg over the past few years, the German manufacturers will be quite happy with those comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

The two playoff teams who have shown interest in signing Adrian Peterson

The two playoff teams who have shown interest in signing Adrian Peterson

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: Slow motion footage of the incredible climax to Randy Orton V AJ Styles

Watch: Slow motion footage of the incredible climax to Randy Orton V AJ Styles

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again