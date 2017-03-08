Watch: Slow motion footage of the incredible climax to Randy Orton V AJ Styles

Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The Road to WrestleMania isn't always a conventional one for many of the WWE superstars and the main eventers on SmackDown Live are finding that out the hard way.

Although Randy Orton appeared primed to challenge then brother-in-arms Bray Wyatt for the WWE championship at WrestleMania 33 after winning the Royal Rumble, he relinquished that opportunity just three weeks ago.

The Viper did that to gain Wyatt's total trust and in turn, let him into the famous Wyatt Compound. Which the former Evolution member would burn to the ground just two weeks later.

Article continues below

However, during that confusing chaos, there was an opening for the main event slot at the Grandaddy of them all and that led to AJ Styles and former Wyatt Family member, Luke Harper drawing a battle royal, and then facing each other the following week for the right to be number one contender.

The Phenomenal One would win that battle, but, his win victory coincided with Orton's torching of his relationship with Wyatt, so SD Live found themselves in a bit of predicament.

p1ban51u2jsf1s0n13t512pr1dpf9.jpg

The two squared off last night on the Blue Brand and Orton managed to grab the win with a spectacular pop-up RKO.

The end sequence to the match really was fantastic, and the WWE have released it in slow motion for the world to appreciate.

There are several examples of Styles' sensational technique on display, but Orton's timing is also something else.

These two really are pros and watching them go about their business in slow motion will only make you appreciate their craft more.

