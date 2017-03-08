Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Fury wants to fight under the BUI instead of the BBBOC.

Tyson Fury's comeback has hit another stumbling block

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ask almost any heavyweight boxing fan and they'll tell you they'd love to see Tyson Fury back in the ring.

The 28-year-old hasn't fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko by unanimous decision back in November 2015.

Amidst a wealth of personal problems and a positive drugs test, Fury was banned from a re-match against the Ukranian, who's since given up on him and turned his attention to Anthony Joshua, who he'll be fighting on April 29.

Article continues below

Promoter Frank Warren has been making moves to get him fighting again, but it looks like public demand isn't going to be enough to overcome all the logistics of that actually happening.

Given that he's suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control, Fury had hatched an elaborate plan, revealed via his Twitter account, to instead fight under the banner of the Boxing Union of Ireland.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

From the way he worded his tweet, it definitely sounded like he had an agreement in place to do just that.

However, like everything in the world of Tyson Fury, this isn't a straightforward matter.

One big problem 

It may have escaped him, but to fight on a BUI license, he actually has to ask them first.

Here he has a slight problem. Cue this response from the BUI, per the Sun:

“The Boxing Union of Ireland has received no application from Mr. Fury.

Boxing at Paisley Lagoon Centre

“While we cannot pre-judge any application, what we do know is that he is already suspended by another governing body and that would have to be taken into consideration if any application was made.”

It doesn't sound promising.

Recent pictures of him also don't suggest he's in the peak of fitness:

In the meantime, Fury continues to talk up a possible bout with the heavyweight division's new boy Tony Bellew at Goodison Park.

The Evertonian may not be fighting anyone, as he's hinted at retirement after his shock victory over David Haye.

If he does decide to face Fury, though, there are quite a few hurdles for the latter to overcome.

It would be a great shame if the former world champion was robbed of the rest of his career due to his mental health and associated issues, but he's got a long way to go before he gets his license back.

Will Fury v Bellew ever happen? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Wladamir Klitschko
David Haye
Boxing
Muhammad Ali

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

The two playoff teams who have shown interest in signing Adrian Peterson

The two playoff teams who have shown interest in signing Adrian Peterson

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: Slow motion footage of the incredible climax to Randy Orton V AJ Styles

Watch: Slow motion footage of the incredible climax to Randy Orton V AJ Styles

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again