Tyson Fury's comeback has hit another stumbling block

Ask almost any heavyweight boxing fan and they'll tell you they'd love to see Tyson Fury back in the ring.

The 28-year-old hasn't fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko by unanimous decision back in November 2015.

Amidst a wealth of personal problems and a positive drugs test, Fury was banned from a re-match against the Ukranian, who's since given up on him and turned his attention to Anthony Joshua, who he'll be fighting on April 29.

Promoter Frank Warren has been making moves to get him fighting again, but it looks like public demand isn't going to be enough to overcome all the logistics of that actually happening.

Given that he's suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control, Fury had hatched an elaborate plan, revealed via his Twitter account, to instead fight under the banner of the Boxing Union of Ireland.

From the way he worded his tweet, it definitely sounded like he had an agreement in place to do just that.

However, like everything in the world of Tyson Fury, this isn't a straightforward matter.

One big problem

It may have escaped him, but to fight on a BUI license, he actually has to ask them first.

Here he has a slight problem. Cue this response from the BUI, per the Sun:

“The Boxing Union of Ireland has received no application from Mr. Fury.

“While we cannot pre-judge any application, what we do know is that he is already suspended by another governing body and that would have to be taken into consideration if any application was made.”

It doesn't sound promising.

Recent pictures of him also don't suggest he's in the peak of fitness:

In the meantime, Fury continues to talk up a possible bout with the heavyweight division's new boy Tony Bellew at Goodison Park.

The Evertonian may not be fighting anyone, as he's hinted at retirement after his shock victory over David Haye.

If he does decide to face Fury, though, there are quite a few hurdles for the latter to overcome.

It would be a great shame if the former world champion was robbed of the rest of his career due to his mental health and associated issues, but he's got a long way to go before he gets his license back.

