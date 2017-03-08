No team in Champions League history has ever been able to turn around a four-goal deficit after the first leg but if anyone has the firepower capable of mounting such an incredible comeback it's Barcelona.

If Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar are all on form, there isn't a single club in the world who wouldn't struggle to keep Barca at bay for 90 minutes.

Paris Saint-Germain won the first meeting 4-0 at the Parc des Princes and will be feeling extremely confident ahead of the second leg on Wednesday night.

Their stunning performance a few weeks ago not only put one foot into the quarter-finals but also propelled them into being considered as serious contenders to win the competition.

The French champions arrived in Spain yesterday and took part in a training session at the Camp Nou to become familiar with the surroundings and conditions.

However, one particular video caught our attention as it was doing the rounds on social media of a bizarre drill PSG stars were involved in during the session.

Rondo is a common exercise to encourage retaining possession and variations of it are used at practically every level of the sport.

But PSG's version might just be the strangest.

All of the players around the outside joined hands while pinging the ball around, as the three men in the middle - in this case Serge Aurier, Adrien Rabiot and Layvin Kurzawa - also linked together and sought to intercept.

As you can see below, it just looks just plain weird.

It might be a little unconventional but as someone who has won three consecutive Europa Leagues, who are we to judge Unai Emery's methods?

PSG's cohesion will certainly be put to the test if Barcelona grab an early goal, though.

As tonight's visitors proved in the first leg, the tie can change in the blink of an eye if the likes of Messi and Suarez are in the mood.

