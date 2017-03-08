Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Undertaker, Roman Reigns.

WWE Hall of Famer pitches crazy idea for Undertaker v Roman Reigns at WM33

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After their confrontation to close out Monday Night Raw this week, it certainly looks as if The Undertaker Vs. Roman Reigns is what we're going to get at WrestleMania 33.

A lot of fans are upset that the dream matchup between Undertaker and John Cena won't take place on the Grandest Stage of them All - although they have battled several times in Cena's early career - but the company clearly has big plans for Reigns.

Once upon a time, the Deadman held an undefeated streak at WrestleMania that stretched to 21-0.

Article continues below

That was as big as an attraction for the event as any match that Vince McMahon's sometimes genius mind could ever put together.

Then, of course, Brock Lesnar became the one in 21-1 when he defeated the Phenom at WM30.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

Taker has since scored victories over Bray Wyatt and Shane McMahon to extend his legacy to 23-1, so will Reigns become 24, or two?

According to WWE Hall of Famer and legendary announcer Jim Ross, the Big Dog should be allowed to breathe the rarest air there is in the wrestling business.

“I’d likely put Reigns over in Orlando via cheating to gain an unfair advantage as it would facilitate Reigns leaving WM with immense heat and bragging rights to carry Roman farther down the road," Ross wrote on his blog. "That obviously set up the eventual face turn which will make Roman Reigns the huge, fan favorite, ace of the company talent that has been WWE’s focus for a long while.”

p1ban6pqj01rct1rg01s6equlism9.jpg

Without a heel turn, this simply won't work. And, similarly, if Vince thinks that Reigns beating 'Taker would make him the post boy star and face of the company that he wants - likely via a lame handshake at the end - the fans will tell him different.

However, If, like good ol' JR indicates, this was to set up a heel run for Reigns, then there would be no better way to do it.

Do you guys agree with JR? Let us know in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
The Undertaker

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

The two playoff teams who have shown interest in signing Adrian Peterson

The two playoff teams who have shown interest in signing Adrian Peterson

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: Slow motion footage of the incredible climax to Randy Orton V AJ Styles

Watch: Slow motion footage of the incredible climax to Randy Orton V AJ Styles

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again