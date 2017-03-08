After their confrontation to close out Monday Night Raw this week, it certainly looks as if The Undertaker Vs. Roman Reigns is what we're going to get at WrestleMania 33.

A lot of fans are upset that the dream matchup between Undertaker and John Cena won't take place on the Grandest Stage of them All - although they have battled several times in Cena's early career - but the company clearly has big plans for Reigns.

Once upon a time, the Deadman held an undefeated streak at WrestleMania that stretched to 21-0.

That was as big as an attraction for the event as any match that Vince McMahon's sometimes genius mind could ever put together.

Then, of course, Brock Lesnar became the one in 21-1 when he defeated the Phenom at WM30.

Taker has since scored victories over Bray Wyatt and Shane McMahon to extend his legacy to 23-1, so will Reigns become 24, or two?

According to WWE Hall of Famer and legendary announcer Jim Ross, the Big Dog should be allowed to breathe the rarest air there is in the wrestling business.

“I’d likely put Reigns over in Orlando via cheating to gain an unfair advantage as it would facilitate Reigns leaving WM with immense heat and bragging rights to carry Roman farther down the road," Ross wrote on his blog. "That obviously set up the eventual face turn which will make Roman Reigns the huge, fan favorite, ace of the company talent that has been WWE’s focus for a long while.”

Without a heel turn, this simply won't work. And, similarly, if Vince thinks that Reigns beating 'Taker would make him the post boy star and face of the company that he wants - likely via a lame handshake at the end - the fans will tell him different.

However, If, like good ol' JR indicates, this was to set up a heel run for Reigns, then there would be no better way to do it.

Do you guys agree with JR? Let us know in the comments below.

