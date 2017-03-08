Despite being 4-0 down going into the second leg, Barcelona will attempt the near impossible by looking to overturn the deficit against Paris Saint Germain tonight.

However, since their last meeting, Barca's fortunes have changed slightly. They've returned to the top of La Liga and a slight formation change has seen them looking back to their best.

Following the defeat in Paris a fortnight ago, Brazilian playmaker Neymar was the only member of the Barca squad to face the press in the immediate aftermath where he displayed his fighting credentials for the second leg.

“While there is a 1% chance, we will have 99% faith,” he had said, and given their recent mini-revival suggests that they may be in with a shot.

In the build up to the game, Barcelona have released a number of short videos showing the side in preparation for the clash at the Nou Camp and looking relaxed and up for the task ahead.

There has been one man looking more up for it than most, though, with Neymar being the star of their preparations so far.

Last week a video emerged of the Brazilian forward taking great delight in nutmegging defender and partner in jokes Gerard Pique.

But since then two more videos have come to light showing just what kind of mood Neymar is in, and it would seem that it's quite a strange one.

The video below sees Neymar taking a strange approach to a Rondo by putting some sort of dark hood over his head.

Despite his self-imposed handicap, he seemed to be able to see to some degree, as he managed to follow the ball (without actually getting to it). Could this be a build up of nervous energy? Or is he just trying to make training a little more interesting for himself? See below and judge for yourself.

A little later, another video emerged of the 25-year-old trying his luck with slipping the ball through Pique's legs once again.

However, this time, he wasn't quite so lucky and the big defender managed to foil his teammate's tricks.

Dismayed by his failed attempt at more trickery, he collapses to the ground in a fit of giggles leaving Pique to walk away with his head held high.

