Griezmann was hit with a fine.

Antoine Griezmann reacts on Twitter after being fined for shirt celebration

Antoine Griezmann gave a hilarious response when he was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans last month.

“I’ll be watching PSG v Barca,” the Atletico Madrid star told RMC.

“It’s a shame for my wife who would have certainly preferred to go to a restaurant.”

Griezmann certainly knows where his priorities sit.

The Frenchman made it up to his wife, Erika Choperena, during Sunday’s 3-0 win over Valencia when he celebrated his first goal by lifting his shirt to reveal a birthday message to his partner.

“Feliz Cumple Gordita,” Griezmann’s shirt read - ‘Happy Birthday Gordita’.

One imagines Erika was delighted with her husband’s message. Yet it’s got the France international into a spot of trouble.

TOPSHOT-FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO-BARCELONA

Griezmann's been punished

Since 2003, players have been booked for taking their shirts off after scoring. One of the reasons the law was introduced is due to growing unrest amongst sponsors as shirtless players celebrated while the company’s name wasn’t visible.

At the time, Griezmann didn’t receive a booking for his celebration. But not only has he received a retrospective yellow, he’s also been hit with a €600 fine by the Spanish FA’s Competition Committee.

Pretty harsh, we’re sure you’ll agree.

Griezmann's reacted on Twitter

The Atleti forward certainly seems to think so. He’s taken to Twitter this afternoon to express his disapproval.

“A fine and a booking for wishing my wife happy birthday, and three days afterwards," Griezmann told his 3.42 million followers, along with the hashtag #PreocupateDeOtrasCosas - which, in English, means #WorryAboutOtherThings.

Careful, Antoine, or that €600 fine won’t be the only one you receive.

Is Griezmann's fine harsh? Let us know in the comments section below!

