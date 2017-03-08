Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Wijnaldum has been an important signing for Klopp .

Georginio Wijnaldum scores from outrageous position in Liverpool training

It's been quite the debut season for Georginio Wijnaldum at Liverpool.

The former Newcastle man was in huge demand last summer, eventually snubbed by Spurs because they deemed £30million too much for the Dutchman (yes, the same Spurs who spent £30million on Moussa Sissoko).

And so, he ended up at Anfield, where he's been a hit.

It was feared that the Reds might suffer this season for want of an in-form, out-and-out striker, but it's not their attack who are at fault for them no longer being in the title race.

On the contrary; the quintet of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana, and Wijnaldum have often looked lethal.

In Saturday's 3-1 win over Arsenal, Firmino, Mane, and Wijnaldum all got themselves on the scoresheet.

Granted, Wijnaldum might not be the most prolific goalscorer, but he often pops up with important goals.

Top drawer from Wijnaldum 

'Gini' has also been showing off his finishing touch in training with an outrageous effort from behind the goal.

There was a touch of Morten Gamst Pedersen about that one, even if Mane nearly ruined it by trying to take a touch.

It looks like Wijnaldum was absolutely loving it too, judging by his reaction when he realises the ball's trickled into the back of the net.

Jurgen Klopp must be delighted to see his players have their scoring boots on, even if it's only in training.

The German will be hoping the Arsenal game serves as a catalyst for them to regain their form and keep hold of their place in the Champions League spots.

It might not be as exciting as a title challenge, but Liverpool now need to focus on getting in the top four come the end of the season at the very least.

Was Wijnaldum one of the signings of the season? Have your say in the comments. 

