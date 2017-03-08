Lewis Hamilton has openly discussed his race tactics in the final race of last season and has admitted he has no regrets about his actions.

He has also admitted that he is enjoying the company of new teammate Valtteri Bottas after the sudden retirement of his former teammate Nico Rosberg.

Hamilton was very deliberate in his methods in the last race in Abu Dhabi, where he drove at a slower pace while leading, with his aim to back Rosberg into other drivers, which was his only chance of winning the driver's championship.

However, this tactic failed, leaving the German driver to win the championship and doubts grew over Hamilton's long-term future with the German manufacturer.

The shock retirement of Rosberg a few weeks later defused any possible feud, but a few months down the track, Hamilton has few regrets over his actions in that race.

The Sun reported Hamilton as saying: "You have to play the game. That last race was tough but I feel morally in my heart that I did what I needed to do.

"I never had the feeling that I stepped over the line.

"But then things are said and there was that feeling of negative energy towards me - but the team had won so you had to be happy for the team.

"Yes, it definitely was tough, but you suck it up and you move forward. I try to be at the factory more often now and give them the feeling that yes, they have lost a driver, but they have another driver who cares."

In a none too subtle dig at Rosberg, Hamilton says that his relationship with new teammate Bottas is already better than what he had with the German.

"There are no games, it is all to do with the track - what we do on the circuit and not outside that.

"There is complete transparency and he wants to do the best he can in his first year with the team and I want to give as much information so he will learn."

Not surprisingly, Hamilton has been installed as the favourite for this season's driving title.

The disappointment from last season has driven him on to become fitter, work harder, and become more focused than ever before.

In his down time in offseason, Hamilton relaxed by doing some extreme sports and adding to his body art collection.

"I went to the tattoo parlour without a plan of what I was going to get dome

"I chose some words, I love the word loyalty so now I have that written on my forearm, and then I have 'God is love'' on my neck."

With all the drama that occurred in the past 12 months, Hamilton now seems to be in a happy and refreshed state of mind heading into another grueling F1 season.

