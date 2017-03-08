Official online NBA destination in the UK

LeBron James.

LeBron James admits he heard Andrew Bogut’s leg break on the court

LeBron James has seen just about every situation that one could imagine over the course of his 14 year NBA career. There have been hostile environments, playoff defecits, numerous Finals appearances and mounting the ultimate comeback.

On Monday, he registered a career first when one of his newest teammates suffered one of the most freak injuries that you will see on the hardwood.

Literally 58 seconds after checking in for his first action as a Cleveland Cavalier, Andrew Bogut had to be helped off the floor by team officials after colliding with Okaro White during a 106-98 loss to the Miami Heat.

Fans in attendance were excited to see the last of general manager David Griffin’s big buyout acquisitions take the floor as the team readies for their impending trip back to the NBA playoffs and hopefully, the NBA Finals.

Unfortunately for Bogut, it was clear by the time he hit the floor that his season was in jeopardy, if not over entirely. LeBron James was on the court and said that he heard the injury and feared the worst immediately.

The King said: “I heard a break, as soon as the collision happened I heard a break. By the time I walked over and heard him say it, I already knew. I heard it, I heard it crack.”

Such a statement is tough for the reporters in attendance to hear, much less to be out on the floor and hear such a terrifying sound firsthand. As James would later say, the injury sucked the air right out of the building.

It’s been a season of bad breaks for Cleveland as J.R. Smith has missed three months, Kevin Love has missed significant time and Kyrie Irving missed multiple weeks with a hamstring issue after Christmas.

The 32-year-old has been more vocal in his frustration than in years past about the strain that injuries have put on the roster. Griffin has responded by forming what could be considered the best bench in the entire sport.

That bench took a significant blow when the Aussie big man went down, but they should still be well equipped for another run at a title. This fact is especially true when taking the constant presence of James into account.

If he was able to reach the championship round again this year, that would mark a seventh straight trip to the Finals. Consistency like that is almost unheard of in the NBA and speaks to the elite talent that the Cavs have in their leader.

Still, it is fair to wonder if all the extra miles and minutes piling up on Akron’s favourite son will take their toll at some point. For now, he will roll with the bad breaks, just like he has all season.

