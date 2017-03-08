The fallout to Tony Bellew's fight with David Haye has been in complete contrast to the nasty build-up.

The various bitter exchanges before the pair entered the ring on Saturday night have felt like a distant memory since Bellew emerged from the O2 Arena victorious.

Heading into the fight, Bellew was the huge underdog but has been extremely gracious after winning his first bout in the heavyweight division.

Article continues below

Likewise, Haye has also reacted to the heartbreaking defeat positively and despite openly admitting his interest in a rematch, it would appear that their hostile feud has come to an end.

Nevertheless, boxing fans have still been desperate to find out what Bellew will do next after winning the biggest fight of his career.

Article continues below

Potential match-ups with Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have been speculated but the 34-year-old has also been coy about the possibility of retirement.

In his latest response to questions about his future, Bellew revealed that his trainer Dave Coldwell has advised him to hang up the gloves.

"My next decision will not be made with David Haye or boxing in mind, the next decision will be made with me and my family," he told Sky Sports.

"I can't tell you, 'Yes I am going to retire', I can't tell you, 'Yes I'm going to fight again'. The true fact is I don't know.

"I am going to take time. I know what my coach wants, he wants me to stop because it is the perfect time to do it."

Coldwell, who started training the Liverpudlian in 2014, believes his man has already accomplished everything he wanted to.

He added: "He has achieved everything that needs to be achieved.

"His dream was to fight for a world title at Goodison Park and become world champion.

"We achieved that and this (Haye fight) was the icing on top. He did what everyone said he couldn't do and beat David Haye."

"I want him to walk away safe and sound and enjoy the rest of his life with his family."

Bellew is set to take some time away before making a final decision, so any fans expecting a quick rematch with Haye might be left waiting a while yet.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms