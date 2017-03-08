Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Peter Fury would like to see Tyson fight Tony Bellew.

Peter Fury wants to see Tyson Fury face Tony Bellew

Peter Fury is expecting Tyson Fury to enter the ring again soon and thinks that the heavyweight boxing world is missing him.

Talking to Sky Sports News HQ, Peter explained that he believes heavyweight boxing will be better off when Tyson re-enters the ring and would like to see him go up against Tony Bellew, who shocked the boxing world with his dramatic win over David Haye.

Calling any potential fight between Tyson and Bellew an "exciting prospect", Peter expects his nephew to come back fighting soon.

"He has got a few things to sort out.

"But he has said he's coming back, so he's going to be back in the mix."

Tyson Fury was stripped of his IBF belt among other titles over medical grounds and hasn't fought since November 2015. 

Tyson has also since had his boxing license suspended after allegations of drug abuse, meaning he cannot fight until this is revoked.

Tyson has suggested that he could enter the ring as early as May, however, and Peter Fury doesn't think his re-emergence can come soon enough as he believes that his nephew is unique to the sport.

"There's nobody out there that speaks like him, acts like him, or anything else.

BOX-GBR-UKR-FURY-KLITSCHKO-HEAVY-WBA-WBO

"They complain when he's around and, when he's not around, they want him back. You can't win.

"Tyson is already a unified world champion, so he has already stated his mark."

Speaking on any potential fight between Tyson Fury and Tony Bellew, Peter Fury said that it would be exciting for boxing fans everywhere.

"I think it would be exciting.

"It would be a local derby, wouldn't it?

"It would be good."

David Haye vs Tony Bellew - Heavyweight Fight

While a fight between Tyson Fury and Tony Bellew would undoubtedly be a great, entertaining spectacle, the likeliness of it actually happening seems quite low.

Fury hasn't fought in over a year, so going up against a Bellew in the form of his life just wouldn't be that smart of a move. Fury could be humiliated.

Any fight between the two would have to come after Fury has eased his way back into the game.

Besides, Bellew has spoken of perhaps even retiring after his shock win over David Haye, so who knows what's next for him?

What do you think? Would a fight between Tyson Fury and Tony Bellew prove exciting and entertaining? Let us know in the comments.

