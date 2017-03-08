Whether fans like it or not, the likes of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and the Undertaker are all going to play major roles at WrestleMania 33.

The dicey topic of part-time talent has been a point of contention for the full-time WWE stars for many years now, and it's a matter that doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon.

Not only are Lesnar and Goldberg in a main event match in Orlando on April 2, but the 50-year-old Goldberg will enter the bout with the Universal title belt.

Major money-making spots like that, in the opinions of many fans, should go to the hard-working talent that works around 300 days a year.

Instead, the biggest event on the WWE calendar can serve to minimalise talents who have been in and around the main event scene for the rest of the year.

Sami Zayn is one such superstar, a performer who has put on clinics with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho in the last 12 months.

Speaking to The Sun, Zayn explained the problem with having the two part-timers in such prominent spots at the Grandaddy of them All, even though he understands from a business perspective why they are.

“The thing I’d like to see is more of a mix of these past generation talents with the current roster. For me, it’s really cool to see a guy like Chris Jericho for example, who’s come back for this past year or two, and he’s mixed it up with all of us. I want to see a guy from a past generation. How’s he going to fare against our generation? That’s what’s cool and interesting for me to see.

“That’s what made The Rock versus Hulk Hogan so interesting. Obviously, they’re two of the biggest icons in the history of our industry, but still, it was a generational clash – a clash of the past versus the present and the future. I guess it’s cool to see these two mammoths in Brock Lesnar and Goldberg go at it, but I’d rather see Brock and Kevin Owens, and Goldberg and me – or Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns. As a fan, I want to see the last generation mix it up with this generation.”

