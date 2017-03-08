Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Akinfenwa has the highest rating of them all .

The strongest XI you can put out on FIFA 17 is actually pretty terrible

It's always worth checking players' stats on FIFA 17.

Of course, they don't always reflect reality; Sadio Mane has an overall rating of just 79, and N'Golo Kante only just makes it into the 80s with 81.

Usually, though, these numbers are based on what the players are actually like on a football pitch.

Article continues below

In that vein, DreamTeam FC have worked out the strongest team you could possible line-up with, as it's such an important characteristic.

The only problem is that there are so many different attributes that go into making a top player that strength isn't necessarily the be all and end all.

Article continues below

In fact, when you look at the strongest XI, it's actually pretty terrible.

Before we start, we should probably qualify this - they're not all terrible. No-one is saying Cristiano Ronaldo or Manuel Neuer are terrible.

Manuel Neuer - 91

Goalkeepers don't always need to be bolshy, but Neuer is a towering presence in the Bayern Munich goal.

Arsenal FC v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Callum Paterson - 90

You won't find many and Scotland players in any ultimate XI, but the Hearts right-back makes it in here.

Hearts v St Johnstone - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership

Jelle Van Damme - 89

The surname is no coincidence; he's actually pretty tough. After a five-year spell with Standard Liege, he's now with LA Galaxy in the MLS.

Club Tijuana v Los Angeles Galaxy

George Elokobi - 95

If you've ever saw Elokobi celebrate with his shirt off while playing for Wolves or Nottingham Forest, you'll know why he's in here.

Northampton Town v Colchester United - Johnstone's Paint Trophy

Sead Kolasinac - 85

Kolasinac is another that falls into the category of 'not actually that bad'. Chelsea tried to sign the Bosnian last summer.

FBL-GER-CUP-MUNICH-SCHALKE

Marouane Fellaini - 92

Fellaini's physicality is a source of perpetual frustration to Manchester United fans, as while he does pose an aerial threat, his clumsiness can be incredibly difficult to manage.

Manchester United v AS Saint-Etienne - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: First Leg

Cheikh N’Doye - 93

N'Doye plays for Angers SCO, who are 10th in Ligue 1. The midfielder isn't the quickest, and he doesn't have the best shot on him either.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-ANGERS-CAEN

Cristiano Ronaldo - 80

The Ronaldo v Messi debate will never end, but the Real Madrid star does beat his Barca rival in this category.

Real Madrid CF v UD Las Palmas - La Liga

Moussa Sissoko - 85

Again, being physical doesn't make you a great player, as Tottenham fans will vouch for regarding their abysmal summer signing.

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Premier League

Islam Slimani - 88

Slimani started the season brightly for Leicester, but he hasn't actually scored for them since December 31 in the 1-0 win over West Ham.

Leicester City v Derby County - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Replay

Adebayo Akinfenwa - 99

No surprise that the Beast features. What the Wycombe man makes up for in pace and skill, he makes up for in his ability to muscle players off the ball. When the Wanderers played Tottenham in the FA Cup, he actually won most of his headers too.

Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

