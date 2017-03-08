Amir Khan is remaining hopeful that a fight between him and Manny Pacquiao will go ahead by May 20, despite claims from Pacquiao's promoter that any deals were dead.

Bob Arum, Pacquiao's promoter, claimed that the money to hold the fight from UAE investors never materialised, meaning the fight which was slated to happen in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, looks likely not to happen.

Arum has since decided to consider other opponents for Pacquiao, moving on from any potential fight against Khan.

Article continues below

However, representatives of Khan are said to have refused Arum's feelings on the fight.

Talking to ESPN, a source close to Khan explained that they are still hoping that the fight will take place, and that any decision will be made very soon.

Article continues below

"They are still confident of the fight happening.

"If it is going to happen, something will happen [be agreed] in the next couple days. There are a group of people with businesses in the U.K. who Amir knows well, and they are handling the negotiations for the Pacquiao fight for him."

Whatever happens, it sounds like the decision is out of both Khan and Pacquiao's hands.

"They are still confident that it can materialise. They think the money in the UAE is not an issue. There are people in the UAE keen to have the fight on."

It sounds as if the issues with money from the UAE shouldn't be an issue, and there may be alternative sources from within the country as people appear to be keen on the idea of Khan vs Pacquiao.

If the fight doesn't materialise, perhaps Pacquiao can fall back on his original intended fight against Jeff Horn, who only lost out after an online poll told Pacquiao and his team of promoters to stage a fight against Khan.

Bob Arum is of the mind that if any fight does take place between Pacquiao and Khan, that it will not be until November, after these supposed complications with the money in the UAE.

A fight between the two would be an interesting prospect, as Khan hasn't fought since his knockout defeat at the hands of Canelo Alvarez last May, a failed attempt by Khan to step up two weight divisions and claim the WBC world middleweight title.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, last fought in November 2016, winning back his WBO world welterweight title against Jesse Vargas.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms