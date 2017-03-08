Gruesome image of David Haye's Achilles after Tony Bellew defeat

David Haye has vowed to return to the ring after undergoing surgery on the ruptured Achilles that cost him in Saturday’s defeat to Tony Bellew.

Many thought the 36-year-old would hang up his gloves - not just because of the loss, but because of the extent of the injury. He’s certain to be out for several months.

But the Hayemaker is certain that, after rehabilitation, he will come back.

"Other athletes have come back, I’m in good condition, I live a very healthy lifestyle,” Haye said, via the Mirror.

"I have never been more sure that I will fight again, 100 per cent. I've got no other aches and pains apart from the leg.

"[The operation] went well, they’ve done a similar operation on other athletes, long jumpers, high jumpers, basketball players, they had them and come back in their 30s.”

In fairness to Haye, there’s no doubt he can make waves in the heavyweight division provided his recovery goes well. He was causing Bellew problems until he suffered the injury in the sixth round.

The Londonder provided a gruesome insight into the extent of his injury, saying: “When they opened up my Achilles it was like spaghetti, it was a mess,” per the Daily Mail.

He wasn’t lying, either.

Photo of Haye's Achilles

A photo of Haye’s Achilles is doing the rounds on social media and it’s pretty gruesome.

If you’re squeamish, look away now.

Ready?

Told you. That is, quite frankly, disgusting.

Quite how Haye managed to continue into the 11th round is astonishing. He could barely walk and a stronger boxer than Bellew would have caused serious damage.

Haye wasn't going to give up

It was only when Haye’s trainer, Shane McGuigan, threw in the towel that the fight was stopped. There was no way the former heavyweight champion was going to give up.

“I was definitely proud of my performance, that I gave 100 per cent,” he added. “I had my son front row watching and I was never going to give up or let him down.”

