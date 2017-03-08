Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

David Haye was beaten by Tony Bellew on Saturday night.

Gruesome image of David Haye's Achilles after Tony Bellew defeat

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

David Haye has vowed to return to the ring after undergoing surgery on the ruptured Achilles that cost him in Saturday’s defeat to Tony Bellew.

Many thought the 36-year-old would hang up his gloves - not just because of the loss, but because of the extent of the injury. He’s certain to be out for several months.

But the Hayemaker is certain that, after rehabilitation, he will come back.

Article continues below

"Other athletes have come back, I’m in good condition, I live a very healthy lifestyle,” Haye said, via the Mirror.

"I have never been more sure that I will fight again, 100 per cent. I've got no other aches and pains apart from the leg.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

"[The operation] went well, they’ve done a similar operation on other athletes, long jumpers, high jumpers, basketball players, they had them and come back in their 30s.”

BOX-GBR-HAYE-BELLEW

In fairness to Haye, there’s no doubt he can make waves in the heavyweight division provided his recovery goes well. He was causing Bellew problems until he suffered the injury in the sixth round.

The Londonder provided a gruesome insight into the extent of his injury, saying: “When they opened up my Achilles it was like spaghetti, it was a mess,” per the Daily Mail.

He wasn’t lying, either.

Photo of Haye's Achilles

A photo of Haye’s Achilles is doing the rounds on social media and it’s pretty gruesome.

If you’re squeamish, look away now.

Ready?

Told you. That is, quite frankly, disgusting.

Quite how Haye managed to continue into the 11th round is astonishing. He could barely walk and a stronger boxer than Bellew would have caused serious damage.

Haye wasn't going to give up

It was only when Haye’s trainer, Shane McGuigan, threw in the towel that the fight was stopped. There was no way the former heavyweight champion was going to give up.

“I was definitely proud of my performance, that I gave 100 per cent,” he added. “I had my son front row watching and I was never going to give up or let him down.”

David Haye vs Tony Bellew - Heavyweight Fight

Should David Haye fight again? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Heavyweight
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

The two playoff teams who have shown interest in signing Adrian Peterson

The two playoff teams who have shown interest in signing Adrian Peterson

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

WWE Hall of Famer has crazy idea for Undertaker v Roman Reigns at WM33

WWE Hall of Famer has crazy idea for Undertaker v Roman Reigns at WM33

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again