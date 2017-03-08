Dirk Nowitzki’s teammates were teasing him over the weekend that LeBron James might actually beat him to 30,000 points over the weekend. Now that he has eclipsed that milestone last night, maybe they will leave the older legend alone.

He told ESPN’s Tim McMahon: “ The guys are killing me that LeBron James might catch me before I get to it. It is what it is. I’m going to play within the system. I guess eventually it’s going to happen.”

Tuesday night’s performance against the Los Angeles Lakers helped him reach that gaudy point total and after the fact many in NBA circles offered their congratulations to one of the only members of the last era of stars that still takes the court every night.

Only six players in league history have joined the 30,000 point club which includes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Nowitzki.

Former MVP’s, retired legends, and even last year’s Finals participants all showed their appreciation on social media last night and understand that his newest accolade is the sign of true sustained excellence.

Stephen Curry has won the last two regular season MVP awards and ran away with the contest in 2016 because of a shooting season for the ages. He was quick to praise the sweet-shooting big man along with all the rest.

Chef Curry tweeted: “Hats off to (Nowitzki) on 30K tonight. Glad to know I contributed to a few of those buckets.”

Underneath that message was a picture of a younger Steph trying his best to stop the unstoppable fading shot that has become synonymous with the German-born forward over the course of his career.

The master of the turnaround fadeaway jumper quickly hung 20 on the young Lakers in his first 11 minutes on the floor and he would leave no doubt that the milestone would be claimed during this game.

It became clear as he neared the mark that his team was going to feed the seasoned veteran at any and all opportunities to help him reach his goal. When the ball went through the net for 30,000, the entire arena erupted.

Even more unique is that the fans in attendance are the ones who have shared his journey with him the entire way. After all, Dirk and Bryant are the only members of the prestigious club who made all of those baskets with one club.

So, good for the greatest Maverick, hopefully there will be many more points ahead.