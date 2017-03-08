WWE veteran Big Show names the exact date he will retire

If you think the Big Show has been around for an eternity, that's because he pretty much has.

The man formerly billed as Andre the Giant's son in WCW (how did they go out of business, right?) debuted with the WWE - then WWF - back in 1999 at the St Valentine's Day Massacre pay-per-view.

He rose through the ring and viciously assaulted Stone Cold Steve Austin - by far the hottest star in the business at the time - during his cage match with WWE owner Vince McMahon.

Since then, the giant has become a seven-time world champion across WCW, ECW and the WWE, fought Floyd Mayweather and had a decorated near 20-year career.

So when will it all come to an end? He has a date with Shaquille O'Neal at WrestleMania 33 on the horizon, but the climax of his illustrious career isn't far beyond that.

"I know I’m done February 2018," Show told Yahoo Sports. "That’s when my contract ends as a full-time, live event guy. We’ll see what happens after that, whether I roll into an ambassador role or what WWE has for me.

"I know I’ve been with them for a long time and I have a great relationship with them. I also understand there’s a time for me to step aside and for other guys to step up. We got a lot of great new athletic talent that will probably be coming up at WrestleMania to be introduced."

Fans have been calling for Show to retire for a while now in favour of young stars in his spot, but it's funny that he has gotten in the shape of his life just as his career winds down.

