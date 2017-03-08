Shane Williams, Wales' legendary winger, has revealed that his record-breaking try in Wales' 29-12 win over France in 2008 to win the Six Nations Grand Slam won his dad a cool £50,000.

Speaking to Irish television channel TV 3, Williams recalled the day and feelings of winning the Grand Slam with a record-breaking try.

He said: "That try against France to win the Grand Slam was a special day.

"That put me on top of the Welsh try-scoring record above Gareth Thomas and my father won £50,000 with that try as well."

Williams says that he didn't know about the bet, which was placed on him when he was just a young child.

"It was a big day for the Williams family. The bet was put on when I was a kid and I knew nothing about it. To this day I don't know how much he put on.

"After winning the £50,000 I haven't seen him since. I'm sure he's in Malibu somewhere enjoying himself."

Williams said that his coach Warren Gatland decided to take him out of the media spotlight leading up to the big game against France, as it could have distracted him at what was an important time for Welsh rugby following their failed 2007 World Cup campaign.

"Warren Gatland kept me away from the press that week. He knew if I scored a try, I would become the top try scorer for Wales.

"He told me, 'no press this week, I want no pressure on you. It's all about winning the Grand Slam'."

Williams said that once he learned of his dad's bet, that there was extra pressure. He only found out about his dad's bet on the way to what was the Millenium Stadium, via a text.

"As we were on the team bus on the way to the stadium, my phone goes and it's my father.

"He says, 'hope you have a good game today, enjoy yourself, express yourself and if you score I win £50,000'.

"That was a little bit of pressure on you wasn't it?"

Williams said that the text from his dad put some weight on his shoulders, right before kick-off, and ruined his relaxed feeling on the way to the stadium.

"I just remember feeling so relaxed going to the game and then walking to the changing room shaking like God knows what.

"I didn't know the bet was on until an hour or so before kick-off."

Despite the added pressure of winning his dad £50,000, Wales beat France 29-12, securing the Six Nations Grand Slam (their first in four years). Williams scored the crucial try just after an hour of play, winning a Grand Slam trophy and his dad a lot of money in the process.

"My dad was probably the guy naked running around the top of the stadium at the time.

"I saw Dad afterward. It was the last time I saw him after he went to cash in!"

