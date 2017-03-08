The New York Giants are getting a upgrade at wide receiver, and the talented wideout couldn't wait to get news of his new home out.

Six-time Pro Bowl selection Brandon Marshall is taking his talents to New York, and he tweeted out the words "done deal," a giants #GMEN hashtag, and a picture of the freshly-signed contract to make it official.

Marshall, like the Giants, should be thrilled. This is a great fit for both sides, with Marshall escaping the rotating door of New York Jets quarterbacks. His new deal with the Giants is reportedly a two-year contract worth $12 million.

Article continues below

Here's Marshall's tweet, featuring the ever-so-popular contract shot:

Marshall should make a huge impact on the Giants' passing game, which ranked 17 in the NFL last season despite having one of the most dynamic playmakers in the league in Odell Beckham, Jr.

Article continues below

Marshall, a veteran who's been at the center of plenty of off-field controversy and emotional blowups, could also help guide the young and sometimes reckless Beckham, Jr.

“There’s definitely things that I do to try and stay calm, because I’m just like him,” Marshall told Newsday last September.

“The world sees a guy [in Beckham] who may be a distraction or has a bad attitude. But deep down, this is a guy who loves football. He competes at the highest level, and he’d do anything for his team to win.”

Now, he'll get to find out just how alike he is to his fellow star wideout.

Having a big-time target in Marshall lining up with Beckham, Jr. gives quarterback Eli Manning some serious firepower to work with, and the Giants will undoubtedly be better off for it.

The Giants will be the fifth team Marshall's played on since being drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He's been incredibly productive everywhere he's played, but has struggled to find success.

Marshall has yet to see the playoffs in his career despite putting together eight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards and four seasons with double-digit touchdowns. Finding a new home that gives him a chance to see the postseason was clearly high on Marshall's list as a free agent.

New York made the playoffs but went on to lose to the Green Bay Packers in the opening Wild Card round. Having a weapon like Marshall on the field to spread defenses thin would certainly have helped then, but better late than never as they say.

Do you think this signing gives the Giants the edge for another playoff berth? Let us know in the comments!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms