Football

Payet still made a big impact this season despite his off-field behaviour .

Dimitri Payet surpassed as the Premier League's most creative player this season

Football News
Dimitri Payet's antics in January still leave a bad taste in the mouth of most West Ham fans.

Less than six months after taking a £1million loyalty bonus from the club, the Frenchman went on strike and refused to play for the Hammers again.

A dejected Slaven Bilic announced the news in a press conference, and it immediately sent the supporters into a frenzy of hatred towards the playmaker.

It was certainly frustrating to see him treating the club with such disrespect after they had plucked him out of Ligue 1 and given him the platform that earned him the glory he enjoyed at Euro 2016.

Nonetheless, the 29-year-old wasn't always in such poor favour in east London.

Prior to the move to the London Stadium, Payet was a huge success, and even this current season, he was still one of their few bright stars as they struggled for consistency.

In fact, until Sunday, he was still the most creative player in the Premier League in terms of chances created.

That's a pretty impressive statistic given that he's been back at Marseille for nearly two months.

Anyhow, it's no longer the case as he's finally been surpassed.

One player has overtaken him... 

The more bitter of West Ham fans among you might well be delighted to hear that. Hold your horses, though, because the man who's overtaken him is a Tottenham player.

According to the Mirror, who have looked at data from EA Sports, Christian Eriksen now leads the way thanks to the four openings he created in the Lilywhites' 3-2 win over Everton.

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-WEST BROM

Mauricio Pochettino's Great Dane has made 78 chances this term, while he's also the joint-top in the assists category with 10; Swansea's Gylfi Sigurdsson is the only player level with him on that tally.

It just goes to show how underrated Eriksen is. Much has been made of the demise of his free-kicks, but it's clear that's not the only string to his bow.

Only Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal have scored more than Spurs this season, and that's thanks in no small part to Eriksen. 

Who's the best playmaker in the Premier League? Have your say in the comments. 

