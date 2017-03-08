WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida is inching closer and closer by the day as evidenced by the trickle of promotional items becoming available for the big event.

As the days pass, the general cloud of secrecy hanging over the event is slowly being pulled away, but there is uncertainty still swirls around the WWE’s flagship pay-per-view.

Company brass and the writers don’t want to give any of the big surprises away and even the poster released today has little in the way of clues.

All of the big-time favourites like Goldberg, Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and John Cena are front and center in the image.

The next rung of talent is the big draws like Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Triple H, Sasha Banks and Shane McMahon.

More performers are featured radiating farther out from the central figures, but it is hard to ignore that WWE might be misreading the fans’ interest in older established talent by the placement of some of the current crop on this poster.

For example both the WWE World Champion and the former Universal Champions are out on the outskirts of the promotional image. Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt are both huge draws for their audience lately and they can’t even sniff the middle of this overstuffed advert.

Fans are also upset that AJ Styles finds himself cast into the background for part timers and names we’ve seen in big slots during events like this before. Here are some examples of the outrage:





The outrage on display is understandable as many of these fans see this poster as reinforcing the idea that the company isn’t doing right by its day-to-day performers.

Styles recently had a thrilling match with John Cena for the WWE championship and most fans agreed it was the highlight on an entire pay-per-view.

Similarly KO’s star has risen astronomically in the last few months and seeing him and Bray Wyatt shuffled off to the side seems strange.

There are a lot of older performers in the thick of that group and almost none of them make regular appearances on weekly WWE programming.

Roman Reigns is the only real exception to that distinction and his rocky relationship with many fans is well documented at this point.

In the end, this is just one image though and hopefully creative has some ideas on how to really knock viewers’ socks off by the time the main event gets here in about a month.

