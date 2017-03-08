Who do you think will win the Champions League? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Vince McMahon.

WWE fans upset over one issue with the WrestleMania 33 poster

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida is inching closer and closer by the day as evidenced by the trickle of promotional items becoming available for the big event.

As the days pass, the general cloud of secrecy hanging over the event is slowly being pulled away, but there is uncertainty still swirls around the WWE’s flagship pay-per-view.

Company brass and the writers don’t want to give any of the big surprises away and even the poster released today has little in the way of clues.

Article continues below

All of the big-time favourites like Goldberg, Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and John Cena are front and center in the image.

The next rung of talent is the big draws like Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Triple H, Sasha Banks and Shane McMahon.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

What Brandon Marshall said about his new teammate Beckham Jr. last season

What Brandon Marshall said about his new teammate Beckham Jr. last season

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

More performers are featured radiating farther out from the central figures, but it is hard to ignore that WWE might be misreading the fans’ interest in older established talent by the placement of some of the current crop on this poster.

For example both the WWE World Champion and the former Universal Champions are out on the outskirts of the promotional image. Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt are both huge draws for their audience lately and they can’t even sniff the middle of this overstuffed advert.

Fans are also upset that AJ Styles finds himself cast into the background for part timers and names we’ve seen in big slots during events like this before. Here are some examples of the outrage:

The outrage on display is understandable as many of these fans see this poster as reinforcing the idea that the company isn’t doing right by its day-to-day performers.

Styles recently had a thrilling match with John Cena for the WWE championship and most fans agreed it was the highlight on an entire pay-per-view.

Similarly KO’s star has risen astronomically in the last few months and seeing him and Bray Wyatt shuffled off to the side seems strange.

There are a lot of older performers in the thick of that group and almost none of them make regular appearances on weekly WWE programming.

Roman Reigns is the only real exception to that distinction and his rocky relationship with many fans is well documented at this point.

In the end, this is just one image though and hopefully creative has some ideas on how to really knock viewers’ socks off by the time the main event gets here in about a month.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

Trending Stories

What Brandon Marshall said about his new teammate Beckham Jr. last season

What Brandon Marshall said about his new teammate Beckham Jr. last season

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

The two playoff teams who have shown interest in signing Adrian Peterson

The two playoff teams who have shown interest in signing Adrian Peterson

WWE Hall of Famer has crazy idea for Undertaker v Roman Reigns at WM33

WWE Hall of Famer has crazy idea for Undertaker v Roman Reigns at WM33

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again